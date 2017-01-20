PM on crime: We are moving in right direction

The decrease in overall crime and rise in conviction rates, despite citizens’ fear of crime, prove The Bahamas is moving in the right direction, Prime Minister Perry Christie insisted yesterday.

“One of the challenges of our country is that events that involve criminality and the fear of crime by our citizens...influence significantly how we live and the level of comfort we enjoy, [and] concerns are manifested for our children when they would go out in the evenings,” said Christie during the opening of the Office of the Public Defender downtown.

“No matter what are the statistics that I will speak to today, there is this certain feeling of concern by the citizens of our country, who, notwithstanding the progress that we are making, would have their judgment influenced by the stark events that occur too often...

“Today we stand at an intersection where, uniquely, a decrease in serious crimes, a rise in conviction rates and an increase in how swiftly we dispose of trials are all happening together.

“Yes, I am able to certify and indicate that we are moving in the right direction in that regard.

“We have taken a holistic approach to addressing the challenge of crime and the opening of this office, the Office of the Public Defender, is indicative of just that.

“We cannot only rely on the fear of punishment to keep our communities safe.

“Our security also depends on an investment in capacity building, infrastructure, crime prevention, rehabilitation and the continued strengthening of our justice system.”

During a press conference at police headquarters last week, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade reported that police recorded 111 murders in 2016, representing a 24 percent decrease in murders, compared to the record 146 murders in 2015.

Greenslade noted that several incidents were reclassified, but he did not provide a specific number.

Police solved 56 of those murders, approximately 50 percent, and 73 people were charged in court, the commissioner noted.

With 11 murders recorded already in The Bahamas for 2017, there are widespread concerns about crime, but Greenslade said on Wednesday that the country is not a “bad place”.

Strengthening the system

Christie said yesterday that the Office of the Public Defender will be aimed at strengthening the justice system.

He indicated that in 2012, the Office of the Attorney General concluded that 16 percent of trials did not proceed to court because counsel were unable to appear in court, while another 16 percent stalled because the defendant was unable to secure counsel.

“With the opening of this office, defendants who cannot afford defense counsel will be represented by a cadre of experienced attorneys dedicated solely to ensuring that the promise of equal justice for all Bahamians is realized,” Christie said.

“And, by building on the promise of equal justice for all, we will also lessen delays in trials and continue our reduction of the criminal case backlog, saving the Bahamian people thousands of dollars in the administration of justice.

“...Tackling the criminal case backlog and reducing delays amount to more criminals being brought to justice, victims and the families of victims finding peace, and the exoneration of innocent men.”

The Office of the Public Defender will be governed by an independent board presently chaired by retired Justice Joseph Strachan.

Christie said the office will start as an independent non-profit, allowing the chance to monitor and evaluate its operations for its future legislative framework.

Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley said yesterday, “It is imperative in any criminal justice system that there be a reservoir of talented criminal lawyers who are available to represent persons charged with serious criminal offences whose lives and liberty are put in jeopardy by the state.”

He added that having the best representation available is “a must, not a luxury” and is a “necessary adjunct of a fair and mature system of criminal justice”.

The institution will give public defenders the ability to speak from the office, through video-conferencing, to clients at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, courts, or any of the four soundproof video-conferencing booths now installed at those courts, with no need to remove the accused from the Fox Hill location.

The new system will reduce the cost of transportation and reduce the risk of prisoners escaping.



