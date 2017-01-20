AG: Baha Mar deal to be made public by April

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday confirmed that the unsealed Baha Mar documents will be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort.

Prime Minister Perry Christie said last week that Maynard-Gibson has been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

Although she did not commit to a specific date, Maynard-Gibson said the documents will be released between now and mid-April.

“It’s important to note that there is proprietary information that has to be protected as well as the common interest in having all of the information there and we believe that we will be able, in short order, to have both objectives accomplished,” she said.

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware in June 2015, but all related cases have since been dismissed.

In August, Christie announced that the government and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on the project.

He recently announced the sale of Baha Mar to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

The August agreement with CEXIM remains sealed by the Supreme Court, a move that caused great public backlash.

Christie said last week, “We have no difficulty whatsoever of being able to account for what we have negotiated.

“I can tell you this, in the history of this country, that will go down as one of the most brilliant set of negotiations ever done in advancing the cause of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The Nassau Guardian recently revealed that the government has made value-added tax (VAT) concessions in order to get the resort opened.

Following this revelation, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald said the VAT waiver was a trade-off to get the former workers and the unsecured creditors paid, a process which cost $100 million.

Maynard-Gibson said yesterday, “You have heard the prime minister speak.

“You have heard Minister Fitzgerald and myself speak and that is that there is nothing that is unusual in the documents at all in terms of the contents of the heads of agreement, and there is nothing unusual about the idea of incentivizing investments in our country.

“We are certainly very happy to see the promise of Baha Mar come into its full fruition.”

The development will create more than 1,500 jobs by the first phase of its opening in April, according to officials.



