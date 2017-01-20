Roberts calls for action on violent youth

Reflecting on the alarming number of murders recorded so far for 2017 and the melee at Government High School yesterday that left one student in critical condition with stab wounds, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts last night said “we cannot become paralyzed with fear” and called upon the government to implement a new program for young people whose lives are in danger of ending in violence.

“I urge the government to act with haste in the introduction of a new program for at-risk youth, to be located at the former Bahamas Academy Seven Day Adventist School located on Wulff Road,” Roberts said to stalwart councillors and PLP supporters at the Sir Lynden Pindling Centre on Farrington Road last night, as the party ratified 16 candidates for the upcoming general election.

“This tracking and remediation system, in addition to a comprehensive parole system – all part of the Citizens Security and Justice Program – will allow for better oversight and management of our at-risk youth and the reintroduction of ex-convicts into civil society.”

Eleven men were murdered in the country in the first 18 days of the year, compared to the five murders that occurred in the same period during 2016.

“... I am deeply saddened over the number of murders so far in 2017, generated mainly by young black men who have lost their way and senses,” Roberts said.

“The event at the Government High School today was tragic and deeply troubling.

“The news of the incident traveled fast and furious.

“On behalf of the PLP, I extend support to the families of the victims as they struggle and travail to make sense of what occurred today.

“Clearly we have a serious challenge with dysfunction among our youth.

“As friends, colleagues, family and friends of the victims and perpetrators, our best defenses against this scourge are love and zero tolerance for such anti-social behavior.

“We must speak up and report unresolved conflicts that are seething below the surface to the relevant authorities, as it is only a matter of time before the conflict explodes with devastating consequences. “We cannot become paralyzed with fear.”

Roberts explained that in the late 1980s, the late Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling attempted to introduce a mandatory national youth service program that he hoped would curb violent trends among young people, but was scuttled amid political furore.

He also touched on the cancellation of the YEAST program for troubled young people, headed by current Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for South Beach Jeffrey Lloyd. That program was cancelled under the last FNM administration because, as then Prime Minister Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said, $13,000 was too much to spend on each participant.

“Jeff Lloyd headed the program, which was successful and positively impacted the lives of a number of young men and women,” Roberts said.

“Hubert Ingraham, on coming to power in 2007, cancelled the program stating it was too expensive.

“Today, in my humble opinion, our Bahamas continues to suffer greatly from that shortsighted and dumb decision.

“Further, I have asked myself, how does Jeff Lloyd’s conscience allows him to be associated with that party that torpedoed his program?”

FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has pledged that, should the FNM win the next general election, Lloyd will be the next minister of education.



