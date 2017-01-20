Woman gets 15 years for killing father

A woman who killed her father was suffering from psychosis brought on by marijuana abuse, a court heard yesterday.

Antonia Butler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the January 9, 2016 stabbing death of her father, Anthony Butler, in their home in Imperial Park before Justice Carolita Bethell.

She had initially been accused of murder, but the charge was reduced due to her mental state.

She was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with effect from when she was taken into custody.

Her father was a lecturer at The College of The Bahamas and a senior Valley Boys cowbeller.



