Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Woman gets 15 years for killing father

Published: Jan 20, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A woman who killed her father was suffering from psychosis brought on by marijuana abuse, a court heard yesterday.

Antonia Butler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the January 9, 2016 stabbing death of her father, Anthony Butler, in their home in Imperial Park before Justice Carolita Bethell.

She had initially been accused of murder, but the charge was reduced due to her mental state.

She was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with effect from when she was taken into custody.

Her father was a lecturer at The College of The Bahamas and a senior Valley Boys cowbeller.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links