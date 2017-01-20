Student stabbed, others injured in GHS brawl

A Government High School student was stabbed and two others were injured during a brawl at the school yesterday, police said.

Last night, the student who was stabbed was in serious condition in hospital.

According to police, one of the other students was grazed and another was reportedly hit in his head with a rock.

Police could not say what kind of weapon was used in the stabbing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the school was on break shortly after 11 a.m. when a fight broke out among a group of students.

Dean said two students were “assisting police with their investigation”.

“We have interviewed students and principals to determine who may be involved,” he said.

“We think we have some idea of who may be the different parties who may be involved in this fight.”

As a chaotic scene played out, some students were observed with blood on their uniforms. There were blood soaked towels up against a wall.

After recordings of the incident went viral, many parents raced to the school in Yellow Elder Gardens looking for their children.

Among those parents was Chantel Williams, who received photos, voice notes and videos of the incident shortly after it happened.

Williams, who was crying, said it sent her into a panic.

As she grasped the school’s gates, she said her son called her during the altercation and warned her that he could possibly be a target.

She said the fact that school officials and police refused to tell her if her son was safe made matters worse.

“My son called me off the office phone saying they’re trying to [stab] him,” she said.

“It’s something severe because they don’t have [any] cell phone in the schools.

“So he had to get down to the administrators.

“So how could you let a child come close to him to say he is going to [stab] him?

“As a parent, [this feeling] is indescribable.

“I’m just trying to say, just give me my child out of here or give me some information.

“I deserve that. He’s only 15.”

Rebecca Flowers was also worried.

Yesterday was her day off from work. She was at home trying to relax when she got a “chilling” phone call that someone was stabbed at the school and parents did not know who.

Her daughter and niece, who are both 16, were locked down in the school with the other students.

Flowers said she heard from her daughter after the incident and she knew that both girls were safe, but she is tired of living in fear for their safety every day she sends them to school.

“It’s so difficult because... sometimes you’re [at] work and you don’t know the outcome [of these matters],” Flowers said.

“Sometimes, I have to call a family member to come and sit out here at 2 o’clock to pick up my daughter and my niece.

“It’s so scary because right now someone went into the ambulance. We don’t know who.

“When I get off I try to ask them what went on at school.

“There is no [certainty] that when you come here one day, you won’t get a phone call that your child is injured, and that is poor.

“I know there are other schools having fights, but Government High is out of control.

“Every day my daughter comes home and tells me that there is another altercation.

“It is sad. It is scary. What is going on?”

Asked about the smuggling of weapons on school campuses, Dean said, “We do have officers who work these school premises, but we will continue to work along with education officials to look at how best we can review strategies to see how best we can minimize incidents like this.

“These things just don’t start in the school.

“These things are wider implications from what happens in our communities, and it comes right into the school.”

He said, “Police are always here. We have school policing officers who are always here, but this is a large compound with a large student population.

“A fight could break out on the school premises, but the point is to get to it before it gets very disastrous.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.



