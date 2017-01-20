‘Worst day in PLP is better than best day in FNM’

As hundreds of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters cheered him on last night, Prime Minister Perry Christie declared that the PLP is an infinitely better option to govern The Bahamas than the Free National Movement (FNM) and urged them to be serious in ensuring that their party does not squander an opportunity to return to office after the general election.

“We have our own people who express some disappointments, but you are the bedrock of our support,” Christie said.

“You have to think of the kind of democracy that we live in...I want you to go straight through with the PLP.

“I want you to have an attitude that PLP or ‘nuttin’ because you have to believe as PLP supporters that the worst day in the PLP is better than the best day in the FNM.

“That is what frontliners in the Progressive Liberal Party must believe in. You must believe in your party. You must have access to your members of Parliament. You must be able to say to them ‘you do this, you do that’...but at the end of the day we depend on you.”

Christie spoke to the crowd at the PLP’s headquarters on Farrington Road after he and 15 other candidates were ratified.

He told supporters, “We’re going to convention. We want you to come out in large numbers; we want every seat filled; we want standing room only, and if it’s successful there will be no standing room.

“We want the people of The bahamas to see how serious we are in support of our leaders because we know when we leave that convention the path is clear toward the next general election.

“So don’t take it lightly when you are asked to get registered. One of the most fundamental rights that you have is the right to vote, the right to make a choice of who will be your representative and which government will serve you.”

Christie stressed the importance of registering to vote, particularly for PLPs.

“Do not compromise on that right, but if you do you weaken your party’s chance in becoming the next government, so I urge you to truly come to understand that you have an obligation as frontliners in the Progressive Liberal Party to ensure that the flag is raised high when we sing the song, City of Gold.”

At those words, the crowd broke out in song, led by Minister of Social Services Melanie Griffin.

Christie said in the coming weeks Bahamians will see the evidence of his administration’s efforts throughout the nation.

“We have to make judgments to ensure that people in these islands are able to get a job, to live a life of dignity; and listen, sometimes it is not easy but the government of The Bahamas must continue to work toward ensuring that we can bring people’s standard of living up in this country and fulfill the promise that we have given them,” he said.

Several cabinet ministers were among those ratified, as were newcomers, and others who previously had a taste of politics.

Former Free National Movement candidate Norris Bain will run on the PLP ticket for Marco City.

Bain said he turned down a possible PLP nomination ahead of the last general election, but the prime minister showed him “love, forgiveness and kindness”.

“Perry Gladstone Christie, like a loving father, extended your hands of love and forgiveness,” he said.

“You have a lot to offer this country. There was no substitute for the love you demonstrated to me and for that I say to you that as long as you follow the presets...of almighty God I will stand with you and the PLP."

Political newcomer Reneika Knowles was last night ratified for Killarney.

Addressing supporters, a tearful Knowles pledged not to “play political games with the lives and the welfare of our people.

“I give you my word as a young person; the youth of our nation will have a friend in Parliament."

See today’s lead ‘PLP ratifies 16’ for a full report on all the candidates ratified by the PLP last night.



