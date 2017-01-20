PLP ratifies 16

The Progressive Liberal Party is nearly done presenting its full slate of candidates for the next general election after ratifying 16 candidates for the upcoming contest.

Those ratified last night include many familiar faces and a sprinkling of newcomers to the national political scene.

At a massive celebration at Sir Lynden Pindling Centre on Farrington Road, the PLP ratified Prime Minister Perry Christie for Centreville, a seat he has held in one incarnation or another for nearly 40 years, making him currently the longest serving living member of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis was ratified for the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador constituency, the seat he currently holds.

Minister of National Security and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly Dr. Bernard Nottage was ratified for the Bains Town and Grants Town constituency, which he currently holds.

Introducing Nottage, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said Nottage plans to continue building the constituency through a plan to renovate the area called Renovating Bain and Grants Towns (RBGT) and “seeks to address home and business ownership and the creation and maintenance of an attractive and safe physical environment throughout inner New Providence”.

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe was ratified for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the seat he currently holds.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Vergeneas Alfred Gray ratified for the Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) constituency, the seat he currently holds.

Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin was ratified for the Englerston constituency, the seat she currently holds.

Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson has been ratified for the Golden Gates constituency, the seat he currently holds.

Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville has been ratified for Pineridge, the seat he currently holds.

Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez was ratified for the North Andros and the Berry Islands constituency, the seat he currently holds.

Minister of State for Investment in the Office of the Prime Minister Khaalis Rolle was ratified for Pinewood, the seat he currently holds.

Picewell Forbes, the country’s high commissioner to CARICOM, was ratified for the South Andros constituency, a seat he currently holds.

Senator Alex Storr, a national deputy chairman of the PLP and chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, was ratified for the Elizabeth constituency.

Current Elizabeth MP Ryan Pinder, the former minister of financial services who resigned from Cabinet late 2014 to re-enter the private sector, reportedly has no plans to run in the next general election.

Storr ran unsuccessfully on the PLP’s ticket for Long Island in the last election.

Political newcomer Reneika Knowles was last night ratified for Killarney.

A 30-year-old New Providence native, Knowles is a licensed real estate broker and entrepreneur, according to Roberts.

“She was educated at the former College of The Bahamas and the American Intercontinental University where she studied Criminal Justice, Information Technology and Project Management,” Roberts said.

“She is a lifelong supporter of the party, having served as an executive in the Progressive Young Liberals and as an unheralded foot soldier in various levels, ensuring victory for her beloved Progressive Liberal Party.”

Preston Cooper was ratified for East Grand Bahama.

Roberts said Cooper, a 53-year-old native of East Grand Bahama, is a petroleum executive with Stat Oil South Riding Point LLC and “has served as the pastor of Sr. Cleveland Baptist Church in Freetown for the past 11 years and has served the community of East Grand Bahama both as a community leader, political activist and spiritual advisor his entire adult life”.

Former Free National Movement candidate Norris Bain will run on the PLP ticket for Marco City, after being ratified last night.

Businessman and fisherman Clay Sweeting will run once again in the North Eleuthera constituency after losing to Theo Neilly of the FNM in the 2012 contest.

Last night’s ratification brings the total number of PLP candidates ratified for existing constituencies to 33.

The five remaining seats the PLP has yet to ratify candidates for are Long Island, South Eleuthera, Central Grand Bahama, Montagu and St. Anne’s.

PLP insiders claim prominent attorney Wayne Munroe will be ratified be for Montagu in the coming weeks.

Attorney Glendon Rolle is expected to be ratified for Long Island.

Roberts said he had hoped that the slate of ratified candidates would be complete before the party’s national convention next week.

He called on Davis to begin the process of finalizing the ratification process for the remaining candidates immediately.



