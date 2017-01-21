Former ACP: Country a war zone

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Thompson said yesterday he believes The Bahamas is turning into a war zone.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Thompson said he doubts that things will get better any time soon.

“You have a war going on,” said Thompson.

“We could expect this to continue until the police get the persons responsible.”

While he acknowledged that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is doing their best to limit crime, he said, “Murder is not a preventable crime.

“The murderer knows his victim, he knows why, when and where and we don’t know that.

“But we might catch up with him on the way and stop a murder but he is going to pick his place and his time.

“But if it was preventable so many United States presidents and other heads of states from other countries would not be killed.”

The country’s murder count sits at 11 for the year.

That number was recorded during the first 18 days of 2017.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade announced that overall crime was down by 26 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

Thompson hit out at critics who have implied that last year’s crime statistics were inaccurate.

He also defended police officers who he believes are doing their jobs.

“I think the police are on track and are doing good work in the country,” he said.

“I mean anybody who would see what is happening daily with the number of persons coming to court, prison overcrowding and the backlog at court, you know the police are doing something.

“...I would say right now we have a war zone but I think the police will get to the bottom of it.

“I think some people will be arrested or killed because if they decide to shoot at the police, the police will kill them.

“One of the points I’d like to make is that the statistics, I don’t know why the police don’t invite the press to see how the statistics are done so they can understand the commissioner has no control over that.

“The crimes are put in computers.

“The young ladies in statistics, I have seen them and they seem to be decent honest people.

“I can see no reason for them trying to doctor statistics and I can see no reason why all the commissioners we have had, that they will be dishonest.”

Thompson encouraged citizens to assist the police as much as they can to help lessen crime in the country as a unit rather than solely depending on law enforcement.

He said, “We have been doing it and I think they’re getting more assistance now than they did before because people in this country are fed up but there are things we have to look for.”



