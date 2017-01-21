Date:
Two arraigned for murder conspiracy


Published: Jan 21, 2017

Two men denied involvement in a murder conspiracy during their arraignment before the Supreme Court.

Daran Neely, 28, and Jahmaro Edgecombe, 21, appeared before Justice Bernard Turner yesterday

Prosecutors allege that Neely, Edgecombe and others plotted the June 21, 2016 murder of Kenyari Lightbourne at Woods Alley, off Market Street.

Edgecombe is also accused of the murder.

Both men are on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and make their next court appearance on January 27 for a fixture hearing.

Ian Cargill represents both defendants

Lightbourne was arrested by police in April for domestic violence and was shot a few weeks after he was released on bail.

 


Today's Front Page

Quick Links