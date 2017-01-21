Duncombe expresses concern on voter apathy, Boundaries Commission report

Leader of The Gatekeepers Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe expressed concerns about continuous delays of the tabling of the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament and voter apathy in The Bahamas as the country prepares for the general election.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Duncombe said, ”The government could save this country, and the Bahamian people incredible time, money, and frustration, if it would only pass a simple resolution, to retain all the names from the old register onto the new register.

“Only persons who would have moved, would be required to come in and be transferred.

“But as usual, we have a government that refuses to listen to the people, and must do things its way, irrespective of any ones suggestions.

“The constitution makes it clear that a review by the constituencies commission, should be ‘at intervals of not more than five years’.

“To date we have exceeded that five-year deadline, without constitutional justification, but the government sees no problem, with this violation.

“It now appears that if Bahamians do not register in sufficient numbers to meet the expectations of the prime minister and the minister with responsibility for elections, there will be no elections.

“This mirrors the years of the repeated postponements of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) convention.”

Duncombe said he believes there are several reasons which contribute to voter apathy among Bahamians.

“Bahamians generally are disillusioned with all the traditional political parties,” he said.

“Bahamians want a change of government, but feel a sense of frustration, because [the PLP and] the Free National Movement (FNM) are two different sides of the same coin.

“The current government is mainly, and directly to be blamed for the apathy. It is the accepted belief that the government uses early voter registration as a pretext to gerrymander the electoral boundaries to their advantage.

“The Bahamian people are plain tired of politicians telling them what to do, when to do, and how to do. “Thus Bahamians have decided to register when they are ‘good and ready’, and not when the politicians say they must.

Coalition government possible

Duncombe believes Bahamians are beginning to believe that a coalition government is possible, and that neither the PLP or FNM, will win sufficient seats in Parliament to form the government.

He said independents and third parties will help to form the next government, which will give greater balance, and will be to the advantage of the entire Bahamas.

“Hopefully the Boundaries Commission will be allowed to report at the next sitting of Parliament, and we will see Bahamians flocking to register in their thousands, because they can see more clearly now, that the devastating storm is almost over, and a brand new day is dawning.

“Let us all pray that by God’s grace, that day will comes soon.”

Earlier this week, Duncombe said his group is in talks with Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner to form a coalition that will work to remove the PLP from office in the next general election.

He said, “What we’ve discussed is the putting together of a coalition of independent candidates where these individuals are driven by a sense of national urgency to help save this country.

“For Gatekeepers, God and country must come before party politics and personal interests so we are encouraging our members to run independently as Gatekeepers.

“We’ve encouraged them to be willing to make a sacrifice.

“Many people run as a part of a party because they are funded and they have money they can spend but we are telling Gatekeepers that this is a time for individualism, but yet unity within a context.

“So with Loretta, it is my hope that she shares the view that we can have the understanding of a coalition for independent candidates that we do not necessarily have to subscribe to what each of us believe.”



