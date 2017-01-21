Minnis calls for immediate action to combat crime

As crime continues to escalate in the country, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis is calling for immediate action to address the issue.

He also promised to implement “a strong plan” to provide proper training fro law enforcement officers and to foster relationships between the community and churches.

In a press statement issued Thursday, Minnis said, “This government can no longer ignore the growing crime epidemic seizing our streets.

“The crime statistics presented by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in hopes of convincing the public that their fear and anger is misplaced is insincere and misleading.

“(National Security) Minister Bernard Nottage suggests that the PLP government is the best to combat crime; however, this PLP administration has failed miserably over the last four and a half years.

“This failure has resulted in crime reaching endemic proportions.

“Ignoring the problem will not make it go away; in fact, that strategy has only allowed it to get worse.”

During a press conference last week, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade said overall crime in the country was down by 26 percent last year over 2015.

He said it was the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

Statistics given by the commissioner also showed that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

Minnis insisted that the issue of crime is much bigger than the Christie adminstration is making it out to be.

With 11 murders recorded for 2017 to date, Minnis said Bahamians are afraid to leave their houses.

“The time to act is now,” he said.

“These crimes have ripple effects that impact every fiber of our country hurting families, our communities, and even the overall economy.

“Several countries have issued travel warnings to their citizens due to the high crime rate which have compounded and continue to worsen the economic struggles we are facing.

“These foreign governments can’t ignore the increasing crime like this government does.

“Bahamians are tired of reading in the newspapers every other day about another one of our precious children being brutally gunned down on our streets.

“The time to act is now - empty rhetoric and broken promises from the PLP will not fix this problem, nor will ignoring the sound advice of their law enforcement officials.”

Minnis said his party pledges to work with law enforcement and communities to address the epidemic at its roots.

“We will implement a strong plan that will provide proper training for law enforcement, equipping them with the necessary tools to efficiently and effectively combat crime,” he said.

“We will foster collaboration between church and community leaders, educators and social workers thus providing a sustainable framework for stronger peaceful communities.

“Our goal will always be to empower Bahamians and not ignore them. We will work diligently every day to make all of our communities safe and secure for Bahamians because they deserve nothing less from their leaders.”



