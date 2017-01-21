Doctor: Woman who died had blow to the head

An elderly woman found dead in her bedroom could have died from asphyxia, a court heard yesterday.

Pathologist Dr. Caryn Sands told jurors yesterday that she observed bleeding within the neck muscles, bleeding on the brain caused by a blow to the head, multiple contusions to the face, and blood shot eyes during a post mortem examination of Princess Butler, 81, on February 6, 2015. Sands said these findings lead to her conclusion that Butler died from oxygen deprivation on February 4, 2015.

Her son, Jerome Butler, 57, is on trial for her murder.

He has denied the charge at his trial before Justice Indra Charles.

After showing the pathologist a photograph of the decedent’s bedroom, prosecutor Uel Johnson asked Sands, “In your expert opinion, could a fall from this bed contribute or cause the injuries you saw during your examination?”

Sands replied, “it’s unlikely. The pattern of injury isn’t consistent with a fall and certainly not from a bed.”

In cross-examination, David Cash asked the pathologist to give examples of what could lead to asphyxia.

She said that it could be caused by hanging, suffocation, smoke inhalation, drowning, and choking.

Cash asked “Can asphyxia be caused accidentally?”

Sands said, “Yes, you can asphyxiate of you choke.”

However, Sands said she did not observe any obstruction in Butler’s airway to indicate that she choked.

In response to a question from Cash, Sands said seizures could cause someone to asphyxiate, but she could noy say definitively whether Butler had a seizure around the time of her death.



