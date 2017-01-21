Roots take it

A change in the 2017 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade results made the Roots Junkanoo group, and not the Valley Boys, the official winner.

The new results came just over two weeks after an unofficial announcement was made by officials at the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence Limited (JCNP) that the Valley Boys won the parade.

Roots, which gave spectators “The Hawaiian Experience” received a raw score of 82.92.

However, after penalty points were deducted, the group received 76.58 points placing them in fourth place.

JCNP officials said the penalty points should not have been deducted from the overall score

After the correction, the Valley Boys came in second place. The group received 80.33 points.

At a press conference yesterday, JCNP Chairman Silbert Ferguson explained how the change was possible as he announced the new results.

“In the New Year’s Day Parade, if you would have noticed, they did not announce penalties in that parade,” said Ferguson.

“Roots was assessed a penalty of 6.33 points.

“The majority of that penalty came from two persons carrying a costume but the judge who awarded the penalty did not register the costume or costume name.

“They just gave them a penalty and unless you are able to identify that costume that was carried by two people then that penalty would have to be removed.

“Secondly, that penalty is referred to in the JCNP as an ‘I’ penalty which means it’s an individual penalty­.

“If it was a group penalty, it would have been a ‘G’ penalty but it was not.

“It was removed from the ‘I’ position to the ‘G’ position and it should not have ever happened.

“It should have stayed in the individual column.

“Because it was moved from the G position, it affected the group directly. So it moved the Roots group originally.

“Roots won the raw score with 82.92. They won the parade but when you give them a 6.33 [deduction] they dropped to fourth.

“They removed the penalty and once they removed it, it pushed them back to where it should have been.”

Ferguson said the JCNP could not remove the penality points immediately because once the unofficial results are read, the only way to change it is if the group protests.

He said Roots members protested.

Ferguson said that it was an “unfortunate situation” that should have never happened as he congratulated the new winners.

One Family, the 2016 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade champion, placed third in the New Year’s Day parade with 79.91 points. The group’s theme was “Vegas Nights”.

It won the lead costume category.

The Shell Saxons Superstars placed fourth with 77.17 points. Its theme was “Kingdoms and empires of the great migration”.

And Genesis, a newcomer to the ‘A’ category, placed fifth with 67.96 points. The group’s theme was “Emanji Circus”.



