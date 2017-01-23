PM: I feel strong

Determined to emerge from the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention this week as leader and retain the office of prime minister in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Perry Christie, who has shifted into campaign mode, contended that he is “fit and strong” for the battle ahead.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian after the PLP ratified him and 15 other candidates at its headquarters last Thursday, Christie was asked about his intentions to serve a full term and to respond to suggestions that, at his age, he should retire.

Christie turned 73 last August.

“On a personal level, as far as I am aware, I am fit; I am strong,” said Christie, who has been demonstrating the well-known ‘Christie shuffle’ at public events of late.

“I am poised to go into our convention and test my leadership.

“I expect the contest to be completed, and I have indicated that obviously I am going into it, I expect to win.

“That has to be my expectation. I expect to lead the party into the next general election.

“I expect to win the next general election. I expect to serve a constitutional term, right.

“And, I expect the party, always, to be in a position to do the right thing when it comes to succession; that we are going to ensure that we work together, and we make decisions together; not Christie making decisions, but we will make decisions together as a party, in the best interest of the party and the people of our country.”

Alfred Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte, is challenging Christie for the leadership.

Both men have expressed confidence in emerging from the convention as leader.

Last week, Christie said he plans to serve as an MP beyond even late PLP leader and former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, who served as prime minister from 1969 to 1992.

He served as leader of the PLP from 1956 to 1997.

The late Sir Roland Symonette served 52 years in the House of Assembly, which is a record.

Christie has been leader of the PLP since 1997 and has been an MP for 40 years, since 1977.

Christie’s age has been a talking point for many who believe it is time for him to retire.

Sears said last August, “I think at his age, now he should retire gracefully from politics.

“He has been in frontline politics for over 40 years, and he has made a tremendous contribution in different ways in his time. But his time has passed, and he should pass on the baton to some like Alfred Sears.”

In 2010, Christie said if the PLP was elected and he became prime minister again, he would not serve a full term.

But he changed his mind.

In February 2014, at age 70, and in his seventh year in office as prime minister, Christie made it clear that if former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham returned to frontline politics, he would stay on.

But Ingraham, who resigned as the MP for North Abaco and as leader of the FNM in 2012, has not returned, even when the opportunity presented itself with the FNM’s July convention, which came about as a result of pressure from the majority of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus.

Ingraham has repeatedly said he is not coming back and again made that clear last week.

Christie’s consideration to stay on, which once hinged on whether the former prime minister returned, has shifted.

When asked last year why he wants to stay on, Christie said there are young people in his government who have asked him to stay on.

There was mixed reaction to the statement among PLPs.

While the likes of House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major, Senator Frank Smith and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said they had not asked Christie to stay on, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Nassau Village MP Dion Smith, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe and Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald said they had.

Both Davis and Wilchcombe, among others, have expressed leadership aspirations, but have not challenged Christie for varying reasons.

As a part of his platform, Sears has called for a paradigm shift, noting that the convention is not strictly an internal contest, but a public contest for the PLP to win the public’s support with its platform and leadership.

Meanwhile, Christie has contended that his administration has invested too much to squander an opportunity to win the government and continue its work for the Bahamian people.



