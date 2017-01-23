Lloyd calls on PM to visit GHS

The Free National Movement’s (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday challenged Prime Minister Perry Christie to visit Government High School no later than today, accusing the government and the country’s leader of showing “indifference” in the aftermath of a bloody brawl on the campus last week Thursday that left one student in serious condition in hospital and two others injured.

“The Free National Movement challenges Prime Minister Christie to visit the campus of Government High School, no later than Monday to signal that his government is in control of this situation or, at the very least, demonstrate a paternal care and compassion for the dispirited and demoralized administration, teachers, staff, parents and students who witnessed these horrific events that unfolded on Thursday,” said Lloyd during a press conference at FNM headquarters on Mackey Street.

Recordings showing parts of the brawl and a bloodied student lying on the ground went viral.

The incident reignited national debate about violence in the school system and the government’s and police force’s efforts with school policing and youth intervention programs.

“Where is the right honorable prime minister in the wake of this tragedy?” Lloyd asked.

“Where is he in the face of this terror that is consuming our schools?

“Is he busy campaigning for his precious post as PLP leader for this week’s convention or is he off somewhere once again shuffling to the Junkanoo beat?

“Why has he failed to address the nation or at least visit the campus of the Government High School in the aftermath of these heinous events?

“Yet, he claims to care so much about Bahamians and our children.”

Lloyd, who has been eyed as the minister of education if the FNM wins the next general election, said it is reprehensible that on the same day that young people exacted violence on one another at GHS, the prime minister attended a ratification at the PLP’s headquarters and “did not find it decent enough to utter one sympathetic word to our grieving children, parents and school community”.

“What is worse, regrettably, is that in the few days since this unfortunate incident, Friday and Saturday, did our prime minister issue a single statement or give an interview or deliver a national address to a now traumatized Government High School, the wider educational community or to our larger Bahamian family, to reassure Bahamians that law and order are still the standard in this Bahamas?” Lloyd asked.

He also chastised the ministers of national security and education.

Fitzgerald, who was in London on Friday, told ZNS that swift action will be taken.

“It appears gang membership now permeates young students and our young people in our country who are joining these gangs...and this rivalry is being brought onto the school campuses,” the minister said.

“It is something that we must stomp out immediately and we must take very swift action with regard to it.”

While noting that police presence is in the schools, Fitzgerald said more must be done and he plans to meet with senior police officials, including the commissioner, in order to strengthen what is being done in the schools to ensure safe and conducive learning.

Lloyd charged that many of the public schools are unfit for learning, stressing that education has not been taken seriously enough for some time.

In order to rescue the public school system, Lloyd said education must be made the number one priority and a significant investment must be made in training and retraining teachers, whom he said must be paid better.

He also said there must be a substantive investment in the educational infrastructure, including building better schools, more classrooms and properly equipping them with vital resources to facilitate modern educational standards.

To that end, Lloyd said civil society and the private sector must be better engaged in the education system.

Additionally, he said the Education Act must be amended to make school attendance mandatory for all children at two and a half years old and emphasis must be placed on literacy, numeracy and cultural knowledge.

And to those who disrupt learning with violent or anti-social behavior, Lloyd said, intervention programs such as Youth Empowerment And Skills Training (YEAST), an organization he founded in the 1990s and led, must be expanded.

The first Christie administration implemented the National Youth Service program, which operated in North Andros and was an expansion of YEAST.

But the Ingraham administration canceled the program, with Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham saying too much money was being spent on it.



