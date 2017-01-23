Smith sorry for ‘hateful’ remarks, insists Bahamas a racist place

Grand Bahama lawyer Fred Smith said yesterday he is “deeply sorry” for “hurtful” and “hateful” comments he made about black Bahamians recently, but remained steadfast in his opinion that The Bahamas is a “very xenophobic, a nationally insecure and a very hateful place to foreigners”.

Smith was recorded at a Coral Beach Condominium Association meeting telling a room of people that Bahamians are "racist" and that The Bahamas is a "hateful place to foreigners". He told the audience that "black Bahamians" do not want foreigners "down here".

"Most of you... you’re all white for the most part… and it’s a big problem for the black Bahamians that you're down here," Smith said in the recording.

"Believe it or not, they want your money, they want you to spend it, but they don’t like you, alright. A lot of them don’t.

"The fact is The Bahamas is a very racist... very xenophobic, a nationally insecure and a very hateful place to foreigners."

Smith insisted yesterday that he was speaking about a specific group of "black Bahamians", who are involved with the Coral Beach Condominium Association.

Despite this, he admitted that his words were "inappropriate" and "hurtful".

He also admitted that his choice of words had no place in advancing the point he was trying to convey to the audience at the meeting.

Smith is a Queen’s Counsel who is well known for his work with human rights groups and causes.

"I accept that comments that I made about black Bahamians in relation to events at Coral Beach were completely inappropriate and hateful," Smith said.

"It is not characteristic of me. I have a long history of human rights. I fight against discrimination, and, taken in isolation, those comments, I agree, sounded hurtful towards black Bahamians. I brought that on myself and I am deeply sorry for having said that."

Smith was unremorseful, however, about suggesting that Bahamians are "racist" and "xenophobic". In fact, he reinforced the message.

"I do not apologize for my comments about The Bahamas being racist, xenophobic, nationally defensive and insular," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell took Smith to task over his words while making a communication in the House of Assembly last week, calling the lawyer unpatriotic and branding his comments as "hateful, derogatory and defamatory language".

But Smith contended that Mitchell used his words wrongly, outside of the context of the association meeting.

"He took my comments completely out of context," he said. "There is a certain group of black Bahamians who have been involved in stirring up a lot of trouble at Coral Beach. I was speaking about them, not generally about black Bahamians."

Smith hit back directly at Mitchell yesterday, saying: "He talks about patriotism... that is measured not by just talking about patriotism; it is measured by our commitment to fight to improve the lot of Bahamians and to strengthen the institutions of The Bahamas like the judiciary and the constitution.

"I put my life's work, and my contribution of my time, money, blood, sweat and tears up against Fred Mitchell's and anybody else who has worked in The Bahamas. My record speaks for itself, and Fred Mitchell cannot take that away."



