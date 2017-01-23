Sears calls for PLP to be fair

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears, who will challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie this week for the party’s leadership, has suggested that the appointment of “significant numbers” of stalwart councilors in the last week is an attempt to unfairly sway the outcome of the election.

Sears also said convention organizers have denied him an opportunity to address the gathering, which starts tomorrow.

“No desperate measures and last minute maneuvers will be sufficient to prevent the stalwart councilors and the delegates to vote their conscience and vote for the candidate who they feel represents the best opportunity for the Progressive Liberal Party to be re-elected, and I have no doubt that I am that candidate,” said Sears, who was asked whether he is satisfied that the election will be fair .

Sears also told The Nassau Guardian he has been informed by party officials that he will not get the full list of voting delegates until Wednesday, which is nomination day.

He said, “I was surprised that there would be the appointment of any, much less the significant numbers of stalwarts a week before the voting, and that the identities and contacts of those persons would not be disclosed to me until a day before the election.

“I was very surprised by that, but I am confident from the interactions I’m having with many of the newly appointed persons who have disclosed themselves to me and many of them have pledged their support.”

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts would not respond to the claim that large numbers of stalwart councilors were ratified within the last few days, insisting that he will not discuss internal matters with the media.

Sears said he was given a list of stalwart councilors about two months ago and has traveled across the country campaigning for the leadership position.

He said at least 15 percent of the people whose names are on the list — and, on some islands, up to 20 percent of the people on the list — are deceased.

“Therefore, we had to rely on party officers and stalwart councilors in those islands to identify who the stalwarts were, and many of them we met they had been appointed subsequent to the particular list, and their names were not on the list,” he said.

“I wrote the chairman and requested an official list and was told that I will not receive an official list of stalwart councilors and delegates who would be voting until Wednesday, which is the day of the nomination for the leadership position.”

Sears said his campaign would have had a significant negative impact had he waited around for the party to provide him with a final list.

“Had I relied exclusively on the list it would have had a devastating impact on my campaign. Fortunately, I went along with my team to about nine of our Family Islands and also through telephone calls I was able to reach a significant number of the stalwart councilors, and at the time the list was given to me, most of the Family Islands and New Providence delegates had not been appointed,” he said.

Sears also told The Nassau Guardian, “My meetings and conversations with stalwart councilors demonstrated a reassuring commitment that stalwarts have [to] ensure, and they expressed that they wish for this to be a fair, transparent and honest electoral process.”

The former minister of education and former attorney general also said he wanted an opportunity to speak at the convention.

But he said, “I was told that I will not be a speaker at the convention.

“I wrote the chairman, because I felt that as a candidate who had put forward a vision and a platform for the delegates with respect to party reform and national development that all of the candidates ought to have been afforded an opportunity to speak to the delegates so that the delegates would be able to weigh the vision for the future in terms of the core values of the party and make an informed decision.

“Therefore, I wrote the chairman and I asked the chairman what night I would be scheduled to speak so that my campaign team can prepare ourselves to present our platform and speak to the delegates and be available for an ongoing conversation.

“I was told in reply in a letter from the secretary general that I would not be allowed or afforded the opportunity to speak as a candidate for leadership.

“... I happen to exist as a member of our organization in a number of capacities, and I think that I will be looking to see if any former ministers, any current candidates and any stalwart councilors will be amongst the featured speakers at the convention.”

Notwithstanding this, Sears said the information revolution makes it impossible for the leadership to control information and communication.

“And I will be in communication on a regular basis with the stalwart councilors and with the delegates during the course of this week.”

Asked last night about the decision not to allow Sears to speak, Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson, who is the convention chairman, said Prime Minister Perry Christie also will not speak prior to the leadership election.

Christie is scheduled to address the convention on Thursday night.

He did address the prayer breakfast the party held yesterday to kick off convention week, urging candidates to be prepared for hard work and criticisms as the general election nears.



