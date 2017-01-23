PM: 32,000 new jobs this term

The Christie administration has created 32,000 jobs this term, which demonstrates that the economy is on a path to recovery, Prime Minister Perry Christie declared yesterday.

“No matter what they say about the Progressive Liberal Party, let the statistics put out by the statistics department speak for us,” said Christie while addressing the PLP prayer breakfast at Melia Nassau Beach hotel, kicking off convention week.

“We have created, since we came to power, notwithstanding a challenging economy, over 31,000 jobs, near 32,000 jobs, and counting.

“And we did not count the 1,500 that will be hired between January and February within this complex here (Baha Mar), and by the summer we will be up to 3,000.

“We are not counting them, but they will be counting.

“So the country... has every indication before them that we are on the path to recovery as a country.

“And that notwithstanding the two acts of God – Hurricane Joaquin and Hurricane Matthew – we have been able to, by the grace of God, begin our recovery even from the devastation of those two burdens.”

According to the Department of Statistics, 160,650 people were listed as employed in May 2012.

In the most recent survey, 192,385 people were listed as employed in October.

But unemployment remained in the double digits, as noted by Standard & Poor’s in a December report announcing that it downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating to sub investment-grade, widely considered “junk status”.

“The erosion of The Bahamas' creditworthiness reflects these growing vulnerabilities within a context of a weak external position with growing levels of external debt, double-digit unemployment, high nonperforming loans in the banking system and high household indebtedness,” the report stated.

The most recent Labour Force Survey from the Department of Statistics placed the national unemployment rate at 11.6 percent in October, down from 12.7 percent in May.

Temporary construction jobs created as a result of Hurricane Matthew helped push the rate down, according to the survey.

In the previous survey, temporary jobs created by Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival (held in May) resulted in a decline in unemployment.

In the survey taken last October, 25,365 people were listed as unemployed.

Yesterday, Christie told PLP candidates they must carry on the philosophy of the party and cause “the needs of our brethren to be made whole or at least to put them on the path to be made whole”.

Government officials have long touted the important role they see job creation playing in securing reelection.

Last month, as he expressed the view that the PLP will be well-positioned to win the next election, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray told reporters, “Once we could hire 5,000 to 6,000 people and people have money in their pockets, they don’t care who the government is.”

Yesterday, Christie told candidates and party supporters, “nothing comes easy in a democracy” and warned of the criticisms they will face on the campaign trail.

He encouraged candidates to “put up the best fight” and insisted that “there is no easy way” but to go “house to house” and come “face to face with what everyone says”.

“Don’t try to be like me, because you won’t be able to take the cussing I take,” Christie said.

“But the good thing about it is people will say who they are and who they are voting for.

“... The sacrifice you make, that you have to make, the resources you have to dedicate, the energy that you have to put into it, bear it. Because just as you will smile on the podium when you acknowledge victory, you will know that it comes with a lot of work and a lot of energy.”



