Two charged with murder

  • Christopher Joseph.

  • Devon Strachan. Photos: Torrell Glinton


Published: Jan 24, 2017

Police charged suspects in two separate murders yesterday.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and were denied bail.

Devon Strachan, 27, of Peter Street, was charged with the January 1 murder of Benjamin Rolle, 50.

Strachan, who was not required to enter a plea, returns to court on March 7 when it is expected that the matter will be forwarded to the Supreme Court for trial.

Christopher Joseph, 25, of Kemp Road, was charged with the December 7, 2013 murder of Lanero Alleyne, 22, at Gambier Village.

Joseph, who was represented by Ian Cargill, was not required to enter a plea to the charge and he also returns to court on March 7 for the expected transfer of his case to a trial court.


