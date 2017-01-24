Unions and We March to take action ‘very soon’

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson yesterday announced that a number of union heads will join forces with the organizers of We March Bahamas to orchestrate something “very dramatic, very soon” to grab the attention of the government after it “failed to address a myriad of issues” of national importance.

“What I’m prepared to say to you today is this is the end of the road,” Ferguson said at a press conference at the House of Labour.

“There is no longer speculation on certain things.

“This is the end of the road today.

“At any minute from this point on, there will be some action.”

Ferguson did not say what kind of action will be taken, neither did he give specifics on a time frame.

When pressed by the media about details behind the group’s threats, Ferguson said, “Whatever we do, it is going to be coordinated.

“I can assure you that as I speak, there will be action taken by this group.

“That is the decision we have made.

“It [will not] be a trade union tactic, but I will assure you we will contact you and you will know the specific action very soon.

“We’ve had enough.

“... Rest assured, it will be done and it will be done very shortly.”

Heads of various unions discussed their concerns, some of which are longstanding issues that the Christie adminstration promised to address and eventually fix.

These issues include layoffs and job redundancies, outstanding pay, employers failing to meet with unions and “unfair treatment”, among other issues.

The TUC head said if the government wants to meet and contact the group to resolve the matter, they are open to doing that.

But he said, “We’re not going to sit down there for another [few] weeks and months trying to resolve something that can’t be resolved.”

Leader of the We March Bahamas group Ranard Henfield said his organization will continue to stand with the unions in the country.

In a list of demands We March constructed for the government, he noted that many of them are labor-oriented.

“For a long time we’ve had successive adminstrations blatantly disrespect and disregard our workers and our people, and We March exists to raise awareness, to give a voice to people who had no voice and to inspire people to stand up and do more than talk,” Henfield said.

“To this adminstration and any adminstration to come, the people have had enough.

“We are tired of begging and it seems like we only have two options. We can either beg or take action, and we are not begging anymore.

“This is our country and we refuse to be second class citizens in this country.

“We will not fall divided any longer. We are united.

“We March stands with labor as they have stood with We March.

“We intend to stand with the thousands as we take action. The time is now.”

Union leaders and members stood with the We March Bahamas group at its marches in November and again on Majority Rule Day.

The group did not confirm or deny if they would be holding a joint march or a strike.

Its leaders instead urged members of the public to “stay tuned”.

This warning comes months after union leaders threatened to “shut the town down” if a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Perry Christie to request that 600 workers who were terminated from Sandals Royal Bahamian workers be reinstated did not go well.

Ferguson said, “We are not going to stop until those 600 workers are back on the job.”

Sandals has hired hundreds of workers since, but the TUC has branded the redundancy exercise as a union busting tactic.



