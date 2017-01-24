Weather causes BPL outages

Adverse weather conditions, including high winds and thunderstorms, are to blame for the loss in power supply to several areas throughout New Providence yesterday morning, said Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) officials.

Residents in the eastern, southern and central part of the island complained of power outages from the early morning into the afternoon.

According to BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham, “Even though the sun is out, it is still pretty breezy.

“You can have flashing lines, and that can cause some areas to go out, as well as [a problem] may have been there previously and because of the high winds it now manifests itself.

“There could be a number of reasons that people could see outages, but for the most part it’s due to the high winds, the gusty winds that we are experiencing today.”

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology yesterday issued a severe weather warning for the entire Bahamas from 8 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Those strong winds have been responsible for outages in a number of areas, usually the result of problems with power lines,” Ingraham added.

“This is a particular vulnerability that exists with overhead power lines and we are addressing it.

“We have temporarily increased the size of our crews working so that we can quickly address outages and restore power to impacted customers.”

Around 6 p.m. yesterday, BPL crews were working in Excellence Estates and Stapledon Gardens, according to Ingraham.

She added that later in the evening teams would have addressed outages in the areas of Malcolm Road West, Glendale Subdivision, Eden Road (Yellow Elder Subdivision), Avocado Gardens, Nassau Village, Nassau East South, Southern Comfort Subdivision, Kool Air Subdivision, Haslemere Road (Highbury Park), Kisskidee Drive and Hay Street.

When asked whether residents can expect continuous outages throughout the week, Ingraham said, “The outages that people are experiencing doesn’t have anything to do with generation, so it really depends if we have significant wind gusts throughout the week, then there is a potential.

“There is always a potential when there is adverse weather conditions for us to have minor problems in a few areas, but we don’t foresee that because the weather is supposed to subside later on today.

“We don’t anticipate that there will be widespread outages.”

Last week Tuesday, a fault in a major cable at the BPL Windsor substation left hundreds of western New Providence residents powerless for much of the day.

Faults on major cables have become commonplace. The faults have been blamed for prolonged outages throughout last year and island-wide outages in May, August, October, November and December of 2016.

In December, a cable fault at the Clifton Pier plant and generation challenges, coupled with transmission issues, led to another island-wide blackout lasting hours.

The outage prompted Prime Minister Perry Christie to call for an investigation into BPL’s recent “state of instability”.

There has been no word on that investigation to date.

Ingraham yesterday assured that the company is doing its best to maintain consistent power supply.



