Education official: Metal detectors not the answer

Signaling the need for change in the public school system, including legislation to remove the “red tape” surrounding principals’ discretion to remove problem students from schools, Southwestern District Superintendent Julian Anderson said while he understands the rationale for wanting to increase screening with metal detectors at entrances of every junior and senior high school, he does not believe they would arrest the problem permeating on school campuses.

In the aftermath of a brawl at Government High School last Thursday that left one student in serious condition and two others injured, Free National Movement (FNM) Mount Moriah candidate Marvin Dames made the call for increased metal detectors, noting the potential benefits would far outweigh the “discomfort” of the move.

Six students were charged yesterday with causing harm in relation to the incident.

GHS is among the dozen schools in Anderson’s district.

While acknowledging that times have evolved, he said, “Right now, today, the ladies are taking objects and putting them on their person, taking cell phones and putting them in [private] parts...”

To a lesser extent, this same method is being used to smuggle knives into schools, he said.

“Even if you have a metal detector, [there is] only so far you can go with the females, and people are planting these things along the periphery on the school boundary,” Anderson explained.

He recalled the 16-year-old Doris Johnson Senior High School student, who was stabbed and killed in a fight on Prince Charles Drive shortly after school was dismissed in December 2015.

Anderson said last week’s incident “shed light on the escalating violence in our schools”, and while the educational community is doing its best, more needs to be done, including placing more male figures in the public school system.

“We realize that there are a number of programs within our schools to help our deviant and at-risk students, but there also needs to be that presence, and in most instances that lies in a male, who the students can respect,” he said.

“We need to put more males in our schools, bottom line – especially in our high schools.

“The educational arena is top-heavy with females, and no disrespect or downplaying of the females, but in these schools where the children are aggressive, you need the male presence, be it in the security or the administrator.”

Anderson said school officials have continued to closely monitor students for behavioral problems and intend to work more closely with the police on several existing intervention programs to “stop children from getting to that point [where they got] last week”.

Ultimately, he asserted that schools are a microcosm of society, but students may think twice if there were greater consequences for their actions, “as opposed to being in a liberal environment where you do ‘A’ and ‘B’ does not follow”.

Anderson expressed concern about the “red tape” school officials must go through to remove possibly dangerous students from schools.

He gave an example of a student who was facing a criminal matter and was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, but the school got a “letter from the magistrate saying to take that child back to school”.

He recommended that principals be given the discretion to remove students who have pending criminal matters until those matters are dealt with, pointing to institutions such as Programme Sure, an alternative school for troubled children, who have been removed from the mainstream school system.

“We have a lot of challenges, and in some instances the principals’ hands are tied,” Anderson said.

“I may not be able to produce a rap sheet for one of these gentlemen who was involved in that [recent incident], but when you look at it in hindsight and you look at the behavior of that child, you say, ‘This child is not supposed to be here’.

“You send them to be evaluated and they turn around and tell you to bring the child back.”

He said stakeholders will continue to do their best to address the issue, but the degree of violence on the streets of New Providence spilling into the school system “depends on what we do”.

Anderson commended the police force for its efforts to police the nation.



