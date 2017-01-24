Roberts: We all must be a part of crime solution

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday insisted that crime is a challenge to all administrations and suggested a national approach to the problem.

“We all must become a part of the solution on crime,” said Roberts in a statement released a day after the Free National Movement (FNM) held a press conference highlighting what it views as the Christie administration’s failure to adequately address crime in The Bahamas.

“As all Bahamians know, crime in our society is a complex problem, requiring a comprehensive solution with all hands working together for the future of our country,” the PLP chairman said. He again slammed the decision by the last FNM administration to discontinue the National Youth Restorative Programme on North Andros.

At the time the program was cancelled, then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said too much money was being spent on it.

“When the PLP took office in 2012, the crime epidemic was spiraling out of control,” Roberts said.

“The education system was under-funded and failing our young people, Urban Renewal was gutted, and our court system was hopelessly behind in prosecuting criminals.”

He insisted the Christie administration has taken “crucial steps in the right direction” to address the crime problem, including the reintroduction of Swift Justice, building 10 new criminal courts and addling capacity to address the case backlog.

But Roberts said fighting crime is not just about police and courts.

He insisted the PLP government took a holistic approach which led to a decline in serious crime by 26 percent in 2016.

“These initiatives are beginning to work and will continue to bring significant results in the years to come,” he said.

“Education and social programs, investments, and tough new laws that we advanced this term form a strong foundation.”

Roberts acknowledged that murders continue to be “a significant and tragic problem”.

Already this year, there have been 12 murders.

Since the PLP took office, there have been more than 500 murders.

In the lead up to the 2012 general election, the PLP erected controversial billboards across New Providence highlighting the murder problem under the FNM administration.

It was used to support a theme in the PLP’s campaign that the Ingraham administration had failed to put Bahamians first.

The billboards read, “Under the FNM government 490 plus murders”.

Yesterday, Roberts said the PLP administration knows that there is more work to be done to deal with the high number of murders.

“This violence is deeply intertwined with drugs and gangs, a reality which continues to challenge all government administrations,” he said.

On Sunday, the FNM’s candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames, the former deputy commissioner of police who has been tapped by FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis to be his minister of national security should the FNM win the general election, said there is a need for metal detectors to be placed in public schools.

The call was made after a student was stabbed and two others were also injured in a fight at Government High School on Thursday.

Roberts said the FNM “is woefully ill-informed”.

“There are metal detectors and CCTV cameras in the public school system,” Roberts said.

The PLP chairman also said, “While the FNM is busy engaging in political posturing, the PLP government under the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie is busy securing our future. We cannot afford to turn back the clock and start all over.

“We need to keep building on this progress.”



