Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Two more murders

Published: Jan 24, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Police have reported another two murders.

Police said last night that a man was shot dead in Kennedy Subdivision near Nick’s body work shop.

There were no immediate details on the latest murder to be recorded in The Bahamas.

Hours earlier, police appealed to the public for information to assist in their investigations into two separate shootings that left a man dead and another in hospital on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after 7 p.m, a man was standing in the rear of his home at Whites Addition, off Kemp Road, when a man armed with a handgun shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died.

In the second incident, shortly after 10 p.m., a man was walking near a nightclub off Fox Hill Road when he was shot, police said.

The man was transported to hospital where he was detained in stable condition.

Since 2017 started, there have been 13 murders recorded.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links