Two more murders

Police have reported another two murders.

Police said last night that a man was shot dead in Kennedy Subdivision near Nick’s body work shop.

There were no immediate details on the latest murder to be recorded in The Bahamas.

Hours earlier, police appealed to the public for information to assist in their investigations into two separate shootings that left a man dead and another in hospital on Sunday.

In the first incident, shortly after 7 p.m, a man was standing in the rear of his home at Whites Addition, off Kemp Road, when a man armed with a handgun shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died.

In the second incident, shortly after 10 p.m., a man was walking near a nightclub off Fox Hill Road when he was shot, police said.

The man was transported to hospital where he was detained in stable condition.

Since 2017 started, there have been 13 murders recorded.



