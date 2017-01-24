GHS students charged

Two Government High School students were charged yesterday in connection with the stabbing of a student and injuries to two other students on the school’s campus last week.

The 17-year-old boys will be tried in the Juvenile Court in respect to the January 19 incident.

Police have disputed that the fight was gang-related, although the participants reportedly shouted the names of rival gangs during the fracas.

The juveniles made their initial court appearance before Magistrate Constance Delancy and pleaded not guilty.

One of the boys is accused in relation to two students.

He faced a charge of causing harm to one student and the more serious charge of causing grievous harm to the other.

The other defendant is charged with causing harm in respect of another student.

They have been remanded to the Simpson Penn School for Boys, as the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to consider bail for the offenses.

They are scheduled to return to court on February 15 for trial.

They were advised of the right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Four other male students appeared in the same court accused of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Three of them, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, pleaded guilty.

Delancy ordered a probation report to assist with a sentencing hearing set for February 15.

In the interim, they were each released on $300 bail with one surety.

The fourth accused, 17, pleaded not guilty and was also freed on $300 bail on the same terms and returns to court at the same time.



