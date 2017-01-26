Gibson: No stacking of the deck

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, who is the chair of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention, denied that the deck has been stacked against PLP candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears in his challenge for leadership.

Sears has said that the ratification of more than 300 stalwart councilors last week was unfair to him, but puts Prime Minister Perry Christie at an advantage in today’s race.

Sears has also been denied the opportunity to speak at the convention.

On the sidelines of the PLP’s convention on Tuesday night, Gibson insisted that the party’s election process has not changed.

“The same process that was in place when Mr. Sears joined the Progressive Liberal Party is the same process that is in place right now in appointing stalwart councilors, in selecting delegates to the convention and also in terms of who is speaking,” he said.

“Mr. Christie, who is also vying for leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party, he is not addressing the convention at all before the [leadership] election, and so whoever the winner is, at the end of the day, they will address the convention.

“We have persons running for deputy leader, for leader, for [other] party offices, for trustees. You could imagine if you could have a time for all of them to speak at the convention? When will we get convention business done?

“So the idea is you have your people, you canvas, you campaign on the floor of the convention and you try to get support, but you don’t interrupt the flow of the convention.

“I’ve been to a number of conventions. I’ve never seen where you gave potential leaders or candidates for leadership position an opportunity to speak and present their case to the convention.”

The newly ratified stalwart councilors will be among the more than 1,500 delegates who are eligible to vote.



