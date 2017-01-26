Bay Street occupation flops

A national ‘sit down’ organized by the Trade Union Congress and ‘We March Bahamas’ got little support as fewer than 30 people showed up at the occupation of Rawson Square yesterday.

When asked about the turnout, TUC President Obie Ferguson said: “If you noticed we said ‘sit in’. We didn’t tell everyone to come out here, you know.”

He said had the groups asked ‘everyone’ to come out, it would have been impossible to find space in Rawson Square.

Ferguson’s tone yesterday was, however, in contrast to his invitation a day earlier for workers to show up for an occupation of the square to draw attention to various union issues, including outstanding industrial agreements.

On Tuesday, he said, “There will be a sit down on Bay Street and we invite all workers of The Bahamas, all working people of The Bahamas, all dismissed workers, all terminated workers, all workers, all Bahamians and churches.

“We invite you all to come and let us stand firm for something that would be good to protect the Bahamian people.

“The workers in this country are in bad shape.”

Ferguson yesterday threatened that more significant action will come until the issues are resolved.

Over the years, Ferguson has repeatedly pledged to shut the country down, but has never followed through on his threats.

When asked whether the groups intend to stage a national strike, Ferguson indicated that some of the unions already have strike certificates in hand and are ready to strike at anytime.

These include the Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU), the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) and the Bahamas Hotel Managers Association (BHMA).



