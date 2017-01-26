Fitzgerald touts PLP’s record on education

Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald last night touted the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) record on education over the last four and a half years, boasting that the Christie administration has more than doubled the investment in scholarships, overseen the transition of The College of The Bahamas to a revered university and spent more than $6 million to modernize learning tools in public schools throughout the country.

During the PLP’s second night of convention, the education minister said, “More than $6 million [has] been invested to upgrade computer labs in junior and senior high schools throughout the country, creating interactive 21st century classrooms and enhancing the education experience.

“This is the single largest investment in technology by any government in the history of The Bahamas.

“New state-of-the-art schools in West Grand Bahama, San Salvador, Staniel Cay and Lowe Sound have been mobilized and construction has either started or will start shortly.

“We have invested $5 million in a nationwide School Information Management System (EMIS) so we can track students’ data from kindergarten to grade 12.

“We have upgraded the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute with an additional investment of over $6 million along with a $2 million investment in a state-of-the-art, eight classroom block.

“We have invested more than $1 million in scholarships in the past three years and have witnessed enrollment increase by 35 percent.”

Fitzgerald said those are just some of the PLP’s accomplishments in education, but the government realizes it must keep implementing innovative and best practices throughout the schools of the country as the world changes rapidly to ensure The Bahamas keeps pace and students are provided the told they need.



