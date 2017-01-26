Turnquest disputes Halkitis’ breakdown of VAT spending

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday disputed Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis’ breakdown of what he claimed was the government’s use of the nearly $1 billion collected in value-added tax (VAT) revenue since its implementation in January 2015.

In his speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention on Tuesday night, Halkitis insisted that VAT revenue was spent on, among other things, the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF).

“Most of the items that the minister spoke about were not, in fact, paid for by value-added tax,” Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“They were paid for by specific loans; easily verifiable facts that we can go back to the House [of Assembly] or Parliament and verify where these loans were requested; resolutions were passed and the funds were borrowed.”

The Guardian reported in September 2014 that the Critical Care Block obtained a $35 million loan from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank for equipment and furniture.

As for the RBDF upgrade, known as Project Sandy Bottom, in March 2014 Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled a resolution in the House of Assembly to borrow $232 million from Deutsche Bank to buy nine vessels and carry out ancillary civil work for the RBDF.

In December 2015, Bahamasair Chairman Valentine Grimes confirmed to Guardian Business that the government was borrowing $100 million for Bahamasair’s new fleet from local banks.

Turnquest charged yesterday that this loan never went to Parliament for a resolution or authorization.

“At some point, somebody is going to have to answer that, because even though Bahamasair is a quasi-governmental agency, the shareholder, the person who is going to be obligated if there is a default, is The Bahamas government, so I think there should have been a requirement for them to come to Parliament to get approval to issue that guarantee.”

Halkitis added during his convention speech that the VAT revenue was also used for the rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

The government, however, passed a resolution in Parliament to borrow $150 million to help cover the cost associated with both hurricanes, amid scrutiny about why VAT money could not be used to defray the cost.

According to the government, Joaquin cost an estimated $150 million in damage, while Matthew cost an estimated $600 million.

Turnquest said: “It is unfortunate that the Bahamian people cannot get a clear, accurate, truthful accounting from the government after having asked for this information, not just yesterday, but for months and years now.”



