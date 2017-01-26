Mitchell: STB a danger to PLP

Whipping Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) detractors at the PLP’s convention last night, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell delivered a scathing speech about environmental activist Fred Smith, QC, and his organizations, including Save The Bays (STB), urging the House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege to investigate its funding and activities, insisting “this is a matter of this PLP’s survival”.

Mitchell asked PLPs what STB and its ongoing activities have to do with empowering the nation and moving forward.

Answering that question, the minister said it has to do with national identity, sanctity and protecting the country, as “we must defend our country from those who are without, who would destroy us, and those who are within”.

He pointed to recorded audio from a Coral Beach Condominium Association meeting, during which Smith told the audience that black Bahamians do not like foreigners, and that this country’s people are very “hateful” toward foreign investors.

In that recording, Smith said “...The fact is The Bahamas is a very racist – a very xenophobic, a nationally insecure and a very hateful place to foreigners. So you can’t just bury your head in the sand.”

Picking up on the recording, Mitchell branded Smith’s statement as “hateful, deceitful, ungrateful, dishonest and unpatriotic”, condemning what he called an attempt to smear the government and the wider Bahamian people, “no matter how it is dressed up”.

Last night, Mitchell played the recording of Smith for the PLP crowd.

Further explaining why Smith’s remarks were pertinent to the PLP’s convention, the minister said he revealed in March 2016 that environmental group Save The Bays was really a front organization being funded by billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon in an effort to destabilize and overthrow the PLP.

The complex matter, which involved members of STB alleging Bacon’s Lyford Cay neighbor Peter Nygard plotted to murder them, dominated much of last year’s mid-year budget.

It was eventually forward to the House’s Committee on Privilege.

Mitchell urged the committee to call, without delay, for STB’s bank accounts, subpoena its members and “compel them to disclose the true nature of what they are doing in The Bahamas”.

“Save The Bays, the phony environmental organization, has the same people who run the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, who are the same people who have run to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission to complain, saying their lives are in danger then refuse to cooperate with the police,” Mitchell charged.

“These are the same people who want openness, transparency and freedom of information, who have sued newspapers in libel to silence them and then have run to the courts to stop members of Parliament from speaking in the House.

“This is a clear and present danger to the PLP.

“In other words, the question is where does the money come from to pay for all this litigation, which is leading to the inability of your MPs to do their jobs?

“We must follow the paper trail wherever it goes.

“The government – the PLP – has to find out where they are getting this money from; what is their true purpose and motive [and] are they acting according to law?

“We must seek to stop any unlawful behaviors dead in its tracks.

“This is a matter of this PLP’s survival.”

In seeking to make the same case that STB was being funded to destabilize the government, Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald revealed private emails of the group in Parliament last March.

STB took legal action and in August 2016, Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of STB members, and ordered him to pay $150,000 in damages.

The government appealed the matter.

Mitchell said the PLP does not control the narrative in the process of “this political battle and in shaping public opinion” and it is time to take stock of why there is this “overwhelmingly negative tone around everything that we do”.

“We must reverse this and begin to more effectively mold and shape public opinion,” he said.

Such “negative twists” include the Bahamas Agriculture Marine Science Institute in Andros, according to Mitchell, who said, “I think, therefore, that this party has a compelling case to tell Fred Smith and his fellow travelers to take his so-called apology and shove it”.

Mitchell added that hell will freeze over before he apologizes about his statements.



