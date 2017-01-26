Date:
Man shot dead while riding bike

Published: Jan 26, 2017

A man was shot dead after 7 o’clock last night as he was riding his bicycle in Sunshine Park, off Blue Hill Road, police said.

Police received reports that two men pulled up in a silver Honda and shots were fired.

The victim is believed to have been in his 20s.

This is the 14th murder in The Bahamas for January.

Police also reported last night that a man, believed to be an intruder, was shot dead at a business on Market Street, just south of Wulff Road.

 


