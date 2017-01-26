Davis, Roberts go in unopposed

Prime Minister Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears were nominated yesterday for the party’s leadership position, while Deputy Prime Minister and PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis and PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts were unopposed.

The party’s elections are set for today — the first in seven years.

Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe nominated Christie. Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald seconded the nomination.

Fort Charlotte Branch Chairperson Donna Moxey nominated Sears. PLP stalwart Leonard Archer seconded the nomination.

Grand Bahama Minister Dr. Michael Darville nominated Davis. PLP stalwart councilor Laura Williams seconded Davis’ nomination.

Former Senator Trevor Whylly nominated Roberts. Athama Bowe seconded the nomination.

Senator Alex Storr went in unopposed for the deputy chairman position.

Paul Bevans was unopposed as treasurer.

Joseph Curry, William Albert Gray and Ruby Ann Cooper Darling were nominated for trustee. There are two trustee positions.

After consulting the national chairman, the trustees moved that having regard to the provisions of the constitution of the party, 12 nominated candidates be installed vice chairmen of the party. The motion was seconded and carried unanimously.

The vice chairpersons are: Obie Roberts, Pia Glover Rolle, Quinton Lightbourne, Ramadan McKenzie, Patricia Deveaux, Shelly Sweeting, Kayla Mortimer, Diane Coakley, Sharine Poitier, Keenan Johnson, Anton Braynen and Danielle Gibson.

Nominated for the National Leadership Council were Darrin Rodgers, Veronica Theresa Burrows

Gwendolyn Patram, Holly Pearce Barrett, Anita Harris, Kevin Collie and Aarone Sargent.

There are four vacancies on the council.

The elections are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Results are expected by 5 p.m., according to party trustee Valentine Grimes.

“We have put in place rules that all now consider to be reasonable,” Grimes said.

“We are looking forward to a smooth election process when more than 1,500 voters are expected to cast their ballots.”



