Sears files complaint

Stating that the rules governing the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) elections today “lack the requisite fairness and transparency”, leadership contender Alfred Sears has filed a formal complaint to the party’s trustees, whom he said have had formal notice of his candidacy since August 7, 2016.

Sears confirmed in the letter that more than 300 stalwart councilors were ratified last Thursday, and suggested this and other developments have called into question the integrity of the elections.

“In carrying out its duties to conduct fair and transparent party elections, the trustees of the People’s National Party (PNP) in Jamaica during the most recent leadership convention in January 2015, when Dr. [Karl] Blythe challenged Portia Simpson for the leadership of the PNP, invited the Electoral Commission of Jamaica to conduct the elections to assure persons of the integrity of the process,” he wrote.

“It is noted that the list of voting delegates (for the PLP elections) will not be provided until after the nomination of officers on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

“It should be noted that by virtue of his office, my opponent (Prime Minister Perry Christie) for the post of leader would have access to the list of voting delegates as elected by each branch and the entire list of over 300 new stalwart councilors installed by him on January 19, 2017 (only days before the start of this convention).

“In contrast, the secretariat of the PNP sent out a list of persons that it deemed eligible to vote in the elections for review and comments by the candidates.

“There was a deadline by which the candidates had to return any comments on the delegates list. The final delegates list that would be used for the election was circulated three weeks to a month prior to the September election date. The position taken puts the incumbent (Christie) at a significant advantage.”

Sears noted that the rules that were recently issued to govern the elections do not include a date or time at which registration of convention delegates and stalwarts will cease in order to determine the final list of voters.

There has been no general notice to this effect either, he said.

“I am advised that many stalwarts have planned to travel to the convention on Thursday, January 26, 2017 with the intent of registering and participating in the election as was permitted during the last PLP convention in 2009,” Sears said.

“In the absence of an official notice, it is expected that no one will be disenfranchised and that the same practice will apply.”

He added, according to the rules, any appeal of the interpretation of the rules is to be made to the trustees.

Sears pointed out that the trustees drafted the rules.

It is also noted that the trustees will interpret the rules, and their interpretation “shall be final and shall not be subject to any review, appeal and reconsideration by the trustees or any organ of the party”.

Sears wrote that this purports to oust the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to review the results of the election and nomination process.

“It is improper and against the rules of natural justice and parliamentary practice within the Caribbean and the Commonwealth for the trustees to make the rules, apply them and to be the body of final appeal,” he wrote.

“It is proposed that any appeal should be made and determined by arbitration with an arbitrator appointed by each candidate for the office in question and one appointed by the trustees.”

The rules also require all candidates to sign off on the rules agreeing not to challenge or appeal the results or decisions made by the trustees in order to qualify as a candidate.

But Sears wrote this requirement for candidacy is not in accordance with the PLP’s constitution nor the constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“It is also a breach of the fundamental rights of any candidate to fetter the right of appeal should he or she be aggrieved in any way,” he said.

According to Sears’ communication, sent directly to trustee Valentine Grimes, the rules governing today’s elections were only received on Monday.

Sears sent the trustees a copy of the PNP candidates’ pledge and rules of engagement.

The rules required, among other things, for candidates, their teams and supporters to maintain an accurate record of all campaign funds received; to ensure that they are not provided by tainted sources and to account for the expenditures incurred within seven days of the election.

The People’s National Party candidates for party offices were also mandated to refrain from seeking any votes by threat, bribery, other improper means or inducements.







