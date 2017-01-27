PM wins 9 to 1

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) delegates today voted overwhelmingly to keep Prime Minister Perry Christie as their leader, crushing the hopes of his only challenger, Alfred Sears.

Christie received 1,264 of the votes. Sears got 169 votes.

The results were announced minutes ago, as PLPs prepared to enter the final night of their convention.

This is the first leadership race — and first convention for the party — in seven years.

The vote was preceded by claims from Sears that the election rules were unfair.

Sears filed a formal complaint to party trustees on Wednesday, noting that more than 300 stalwart councilors were installed last Thursday, placing him at a disadvantage.

Christie’s victory did not come as a surprise to many who observed events leading up to it.

Christie has led the PLP for 20 years, and has repeatedly vowed to lead his party into the 2017 general election.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis was elected unopposed for the deputy leader position.

Bradley Roberts, the PLP chairman, also went in unopposed.

As the results were coming in this evening, Roberts responded to Sears’ claims that the process was unfair.

“I was baffled by some of the comments made by Mr. Sears,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

“The rules and regulations have been in place in this party from Mr. Sears entered the party; I’m fully aware of it.

“The results, I believe, will affirm to Mr. Sears in the clearest of terms that the Progressive Liberal Party prefers Mr. Christie as their leader.”

In 2009, Christie won more than 80 percent of the vote.

He got 1,158 votes, compared to 204 votes received by Bain and Grants Town MP Dr. Bernard Nottage and the 23 votes received by attorney Paul Moss.

Emboldened as leader, Christie is set to address hundreds of PLP supporters tonight.



