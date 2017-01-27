Date:
Leno Corporate Services partners with the Barracuda Swim Club again

  • Leno Corporate Services Limited has once again partnered with the Barracuda Swim Club to host their annual meet. The fifth Annual Leno Corporate/Barracuda Invitational Swim Meet is set for this Friday and Saturday, at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Complex. Shown from left are Khalil Braithwaite, manager of business development, Leno Corporate Services; Nicole Reilly, treasurer of the Barracuda Swim Club; and Rochelle Bastian, Barracuda Swim Club. Photo: BARRACUDA SWIM CLUB


Published: Jan 27, 2017

The Leno/Barracuda Invitational Swim Meet is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Complex.

Leno Corporate Services Limited has once again partnered with the Barracuda Swim Club to host the meet - this year, the fifth Annual Leno Corporate/Barracuda Invitational Swim Meet. Leno Corporate Services is a Bahamian owned and operated investment company which offers a broad range of financial services.

“We at Leno are thrilled to continue to invest in swimming, and the youth of The Bahamas, as they strive for success” said Khalil Braithwaite, manager of business development at the company.

Kenris Longley, president of the Barracuda Swim Club, thanked Leno for supporting the club and the sport of swimming and noted that the club values this successful partnership.

“This meet gives the swimmers a chance to achieve qualifying or personal best times for the CARIFTA Swimming Championships which will be held in The Bahamas April 15-19, 2017. The Barracuda Swim Club is a non-profit, parent-run organization dedicated to building the youth of our nation through the sport of swimming,” she said.

The Leno/Barracuda Invitational Swim Meet begins at 6 p.m. this Friday and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Betty Kelly-Kenning complex. The public is invited to come out, support and experience the excitement of the swim meet.


