Reoffender gets six years on gun charge

A man with a history of gun arrests was jailed on Wednesday for six years for his latest crime.

Police patrolling Ferguson Subdivision, off Carmichael Road, arrested Jason Lynes on January 22 after they found a 9mm pistol loaded with 12 bullets in his front pants pocket.

The officers decided to search Lynes because of his suspicious behavior after he appeared to look in the direction of the officers.

Lynes, who did not have a lawyer, pleaded guilty to firearm and ammunition possession at his first appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Asked if he had anything to say, Lynes said, “I just wish for you to have mercy on me, your honor.”

After noting that Lynes had been recently released from prison on similar charges, Ferguson-Pratt said that the punishment had to fit the crime.

The court noted that most of the country’s murders were committed with firearms and in sentencing the court had to not only punish Lynes but deter would be offenders.

Based on Lynes’ history of convictions, Ferguson-Pratt said the only reason he did not receive the maximum of seven years was because of his guilty plea.



