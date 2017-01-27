Nurses’ sick-out at some clinics

Nurses at several clinics in The Bahamas called in sick yesterday after becoming “fed up” with the government’s failure to address several longstanding issues, according to Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) President Amancha Williams.

Williams said nurses at Blue Hill Road clinic, Coconut Grove clinic, Fleming Street clinic and clinics on Eleuthera, Bimini, Acklins, Andros and Abaco called in sick.

“We are not saying it’s a sick-out,” Williams said.

“The nurses are sick. Sick of what? That’s the question.

“We have some pressing issues out of the Department of Public Health, which are issues that are outstanding from 2015, from the industrial agreement.

“So this is a reaction to what they see as the government not paying attention to what they are saying.”

Williams said some of the longstanding issues include the government’s failure to approve promotions and the failure to give new graduate nurses confirmation letters and outstanding pay owed to them.

She also said the South Beach clinic does not have a vehicle to use to carry out certain duties; Family Island nurses are owed mileage for up to five years; and health and safety hazards need to be addressed in Abaco.

Julian Mullings, general secretary of the BNU, said they stand with the Trade Union Congress in its fight and are awaiting a meeting with Prime Minister Perry Christie, so that he can address these issues and have them resolved “with a stroke of a pen”.

Last night, Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said the sick-out impacted the Fleming Street clinic most significantly.

Gibson said senior nurses were able to fill in at impacted clinics.

Charlene Bain, administrator for community health services, confirmed last night that the sick-out had minimal impact.

She said there is a strategy in place for senior staff to assist in these kinds of situations. Doctors, clerks and support staff were all available, Bain confirmed.

She said fewer than 20 nurses called in sick.

He said the only significant issue regarding the nurses he is aware of is the promotion issue.

Gibson said management has made recommendations for promotions, but certain supervisors who are a part of the union are holding off on necessary annual appraisals before decisions are made on promotions.

“I think they are playing games,” the minister said.



