Emboldened PM makes pitch for another term

A thankful Prime Minister Perry Christie told Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters last night that he was humbled by the overwhelming vote of confidence placed in him and thanked delegates for returning him as leader of the PLP.

On the final night of the party’s convention - the first since 2009 - Christie pledged to not let his supporters down, insisting that he will prove himself worthy each day of the support reposed in him “so generously today”.

Christie secured 88 percent of the vote.

His only challenger, PLP Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears got 169 votes to Christie’s 1,264.

Before taking the stage to address a jubilant crowd, who had just been formally advised of Christie’s win, footage of the prime minister leaving his West Bay Street home was wirelessly transmitted to the ballroom at the Melia Nassau Beach.

The wave of PLPs erupted as the re-elected leader entered the ballroom, swaying to iconic songs well-linked to Christie such as R. Kelly’s, ‘Sound of Victory’, ‘The Storm Is Over Now’ and even, Sizzla’s ‘Solid As A Rock’ that include the lyrics, “You can’t ever take my crown”.

Christie's speech had familiar tones, touching on the economy, employment, ongoing and new developments in the nation, crime and the challenges the PLP faced when it took office in 2012.

However, Christie made no mention of his challenger.

In a concession speech at SuperClub Breezes earlier in the night, Sears said he accepted the vote and will remain committed to the PLP and the people of Fort Charlotte, despite having concerns about the “far from perfect” election process.

But, it was what followed Christie’s speech that propelled supporters into a frenzy.

At his beckon, once key figures of the Free National Movement (FNM) joined the prime minister on stage and pledged their support for the PLP.

Former FNM MPs Algernon Allen, Lester Turnquest, Anthony Miller and Byran Woodside were among them.

Other well-known former FNMs Calvin Farquharson, Peter Carey, Ivoine Ingraham and Wellington Smith each expressed their support for the PLP and its leader.





Record

Speaking to supporters, Christie said the FNM, despite all of its boasting about fiscal responsibility and its ability to manage the economy, left the “cupboard bare” and left the nation broke.

He said the PLP did not run from its obligation, but cleaned up the mess and put The Bahamas back on solid footing.

Christie noted that even PLPs have been impatient at times, but it took time to turn around the state of the country, and Bahamians must always remember “from whence we came”.

He urged the electorate to abstain from “turning the clock back [to] FNM time”.

“We have already achieved much, but there is still much more to be done,” said a fired up Christie.

“We have heard your call for change and so our next administration will seek to implement bigger, bolder, changes, and at a faster rate; changes that don’t risk all our futures because of incompetent, indecisive leadership; instead rather thoughtful, positive changes that will be to the benefit of us all.”

Christie said clear-sighted, experienced, tried and tested leadership is needed, but Bahamians must demand from those who seek to lead them to have their interests at heart and not act “over their shoulder to save their own skin”.

Looking back of his administration’s term, Christie spoke of achievements such as The University of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), a new mortgage relief program that has reportedly assisted over 300 homeowners, among many other “initiatives of change”.

Adopting a familiar tone, Christie said the PLP saved Baha Mar like a “phoenix from the ashes”, having persuaded the lender to provide $100 million to pay Bahamian contractors and former employees.

But the government later revealed that the $100 million, which was originally called a “gift” to the Bahamian people, was a trade off for additional concessions to the general contractor.





Jobs

Christie touted that the government has created over 30,000 jobs since taking office.

He said an additional 15,000 permanent jobs in aggregate are expected to come on stream in the near to medium term with approvals in place for over $8 billion in touristic projects alone.

Christie said the jobs created to date are not a delusion, as asserted by the opposition.

“It’s amazing, isn't it, how some people in the opposition love to rely on the Department of Statistics when the news is bad for the government, but when the news is good for the government, suddenly the Department of Statistics is using bogus data?” Christie said.

“But never mind. We press on. We cannot be distracted in what we are doing.”

The department admitted during its last two surveys that temporary jobs impacted unemployment.





Crime

Christie said some of the big issues of 2012 still plague the nation today.

He said unlike the PLP’s predecessors, the government has made important structural and policy changes to the country’s criminal justice system and to our larger systems of law and order, as well as vigorously addressing the underlying causes of crime.

According to police statistics, crime overall decreased by 26 percent in 2016, compared to the previous year.

But the swell of murders - 14 since January 1, 2017 - has caused concerns.

“I know for many it may not feel like it’s happening, but the statistical truth of the matter is that crime is down, significantly down,” the prime minister said.

“In fact, we have just seen the biggest reduction in crime in over a decade. We are winning the war on crime.

“But, however that may be, I will be the first to admit that crime is still much too high, especially among our young men.

“There is simply too much gang-related violence and tit-for-tat killing. It has to stop.”

Christie promised to renew the “social contract” between every citizen and the government and said the government will continue to invest in training, social intervention programs and the programs to address the root causes of crime.

Expressing confidence of the path the country is on, Christie said the government will continue to fight crime on all fronts.

Christie said the PLP’s Charter for Governance for the next PLP administration will be released in the coming weeks.



