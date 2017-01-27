Sears: I have no regrets

After the results came in confirming his blistering defeat to Prime Minister Perry Christie in the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) leadership race yesterday, attorney Alfred Sears told reporters he had no regrets.

Sears captured only 169 votes compared to Christie’s 1,264.

“I stand on my convictions,” said Sears at a press conference at SuperClubs Breezes down the street from Melia Nassau Beach Resort where PLPs were preparing for the final night of their election year convention.

“I am proud to have done what I believe is right and not simply what was easy. I believe that because of my candidacy, that there is a move - no matter how small - in the right direction for The Bahamas and the Progressive Liberal Party.

“I stood for the next generation and my children. To secure their future is a supreme effort that I am willing to make again as this was never about me or the prime minister.”

In the lead up to the vote, Sears had accused the PLP of stacking the deck against him.

He said the appointment of more than 300 stalwart councilors last week gave Christie an unfair advantage.

The Nassau Guardian reported yesterday that Sears filed a formal complaint to the party’s trustees stating that the election rules lacked “the requisite fairness and transparency”.

After his loss, Sears declared: “No party is perfect. The process was far from perfect. It is my intent to deal with any concerns in that regard with my party and not in a public forum.

“It is unfortunate that private communications between me and party officials were leaked by others unrelated to me to the press.

“Changes are needed in our party system and I wish to congratulate Prime Minister Perry G. Christie on his re-election as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“Today the voters have spoken and I accept their decision. That is the way democracy works.”

Sears told reporters that despite his loss, he remains resolute in the quest for change in the PLP and the country.

“This campaign was about more than the leadership of the PLP,” he said.

“It was about setting out a vision to shift the paradigm of our development model to expand our economy, empower our communities, make government more transparent and accountable, incentivize Bahamian entrepreneurship and improve the operation of our party.”

Sears pledged that he remains committed to The Bahamas and his party.

“I truly believe that having gone through this process, the PLP is stronger, that our leader is stronger and together we are more prepared to win the next general election,” said Sears, who is the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte.

He served as attorney general and minister of education in the first Christie cabinet, and one term in opposition, but did not run in 2012.

“I am committed to the good people of Fort Charlotte,” Sears said last night.

“I thank them for standing with me during this leadership campaign. I will devote my time, as the candidate of the PLP in Fort Charlotte, to taking my platform of community empowerment to the people in Fort Charlotte.

“We will win that seat. The struggle continues. The fight for the soul of our country has only just begun.”



