Slaughtered

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) delegates yesterday voted overwhelmingly to keep Prime Minister Perry Christie as their leader, crushing the hopes of his only challenger, Alfred Sears.

Minutes after 8 p.m., PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts took to the stage and confirmed to jubilant PLP supporters that Christie received 1,264 of the votes, while Sears got 169 votes.

Supporters inside the packed ballroom of the Melia Nassau Beach and those outside clad in Christie paraphernalia rejoiced.

Ecstatic at the announcement they had been waiting on for hours, many supporters waved signs of Christie that read: “Still the right man for the job”.

Others shouted, “One leader”, a refrain throughout the speeches made at the PLP’s final night of convention.

This was the first leadership race — and first convention for the party — in seven years.

The vote was preceded by claims from Sears that the election rules were unfair.

Sears filed a formal complaint to party trustees on Wednesday, noting that more than 300 stalwart councilors were installed last Thursday, placing him at a disadvantage.

Christie’s victory did not come as a surprise to many who observed events leading up to it.

Christie has led the PLP for 20 years, and has repeatedly vowed to lead his party into the 2017 general election.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis was elected unopposed for the deputy leader position.

Roberts also went in unopposed.

As the results were coming in this evening, Roberts responded to Sears’ claims that the process was unfair.

“I was baffled by some of the comments made by Mr. Sears,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

“The rules and regulations have been in place in this party from Mr. Sears entered the party, and [he’s] fully aware of it.

“The results, I believe, will affirm to Mr. Sears in the clearest of terms that the Progressive Liberal Party’s voting delegates prefer Mr. Christie to continue as their leader.”

Sears only captured approximately 12 percent of the vote.

Asked whether the vote speaks to the PLP’s unpreparedness to even consider new leadership, Roberts said it speaks more to Christie’s “popularity”.

“It is the popularity of Mr. Christie,” the PLP chairman said.

“Mr. Christie is a hardworking leader and he travels all over this country on a regular basis.

“Mr. Sears, unfortunately, did not. He made an attempt in the last couple of weeks to do so.

“There’s an old saying that the early bird gets the best worms.”

In his concession speech at a press conference at SuperClubs Breezes, Sears said he respects the outcome of the vote.

He said he remains a committed PLP, repledging his resolve to serve the people of Fort Charlotte, an area he represented between 2002 and 2012.

He did not seek re-election in 2012, but is the party’s candidate for the area for the 2017 election.

While noting that the PLP is not perfect, and the election process was “far from perfect”, Sears said he will deal with those concerns internally.

“Changes are needed in our party system and I will work with party officials to make those changes,” he said.

“Democracy is not always pretty. I remain committed to my beloved Bahamas and the PLP.

“I truly believe that having gone through this process, the PLP is stronger, that our leader is stronger and together we are more prepared to win the next general election.”

In 2009, Christie won more than 80 percent of the vote.

He got 1,158 votes, compared to 204 votes received by Bain and Grants Town MP Dr. Bernard Nottage and the 23 votes received by attorney Paul Moss.



