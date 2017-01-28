Date:
Pastors sentenced to 12 months
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jan 28, 2017

Two junior ministers were yesterday each sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment on a charge of child cruelty.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes convicted Arsenio Butler, 30, and Devin Sears, 28, of supplying a 15-year-old boy liquor “in a manner likely to cause injury to his health” between January 31, 2014, and February 1, 2014.

However, Forbes has stayed the effect of his ruling to allow them time to file an appeal.

Forbes said, “If one accepts all they have said, two adult men elected to transport a minor out after 11 p.m., it is clear they were irresponsible. And then to suggest that the minor was somehow leading them in this foray. The evidence of the virtual complainant coupled with evidence of the virtual complainant’s mother and the opinion of the doctor suggest that he was plied with substances which caused the effects that were observed.

“This court accepts the evidence of the virtual complainant that he was given alcohol by these two individuals, the reasons are unclear but this court accepts that he was provided the substance by Mr. Butler and Mr. Sears.”

Butler had been separately charged with indecent assault on the allegation that he put his hand in the teen’s trousers. He was acquitted of that charge.

Ramona Farquharson-Seymour represents the convicts and Cordell Frazier, a prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General, marshalled the evidence.


