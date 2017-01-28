Date:
Wanted suspect on murder charge

  • Police officers escort Amal “Bow” Hunter (center) into court yesterday. Photo: Ahvia J. Campbell

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jan 28, 2017

A man who was featured on the most wanted list has been charged with murder and two others have been accused of harboring him.

Amal Hunter, 30, otherwise known as “Bow”, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday accused of non-capital murder in the January 14 shooting death of 36-year-old Kino Kelly at Kemp Road.

Armed police maintained a heavy police presence outside the South Streets Magistrates’ Court Complex and inside the chief magistrate’s courtroom.

As Hunter stood before the magistrate, police attempted to restrain his mother from entering the court’s precincts.

Hunter, who at that point appeared calm, shouted, “Don’t play around with my mother. You think this a game eh?”

Ferguson-Pratt informed the officers that the proceedings were public and no one should be prevented from entering.

Hunter, who was represented by Ian Cargill, was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until March 15 when it is expected that the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court.

Randolph Stanisclas, 19, of Bamboo Town, and Warrentisha Johnson, 21, of Bamboo Town, appeared in the same court on a charge of harboring a fugitive.

Prosecutors allege that they harbored Hunter, despite knowing that he was wanted for murder.

They denied the charges and have been denied bail. Their trial is set for March 21.

Cargill also represents those defendants.

 


