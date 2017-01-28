Butler-Turner calls ‘bull crap’ on joining PLP rumors

After days of silence, Official Opposition Leader and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner has to put to rest rampant speculation surrounding a possible accommodation between herself and the Progressive Liberal Party in her constituency, insisting that it is “pure propaganda and bull crap”.

Butler-Turner was responding to a flyer circulating on social media showing her as the PLP’s candidate for Long Island, sporting its slogan “Believe in Bahamians: PLP”.

With the PLP flyer attached, Butler-Turner posted on her social media accounts, “I just wanted to address this flyer. This is pure propaganda and bull crap. I do not even like ‘yella’.”

Yellow, or gold, is the PLP’s signature color.

Some PLP insiders, during the party’s 52nd national general convention this week, have been not so quietly floating a story that the party was exploring a nexus of sorts with Butler-Turner.

Fueling this idea was the PLP’s public failure to ratify attorney Glendon Rolle for Long Island last Thursday when 16 other candidates, including the prime minister, were ratified.

Rolle attended the event with a small Junkanoo procession and supporters, apparently expecting to be ratified that night.

Additionally, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key’s attendance at the PLP’s convention on its second night led many observers and even PLP supporters to anticipate Butler-Turner’s arrival on the final night of the convention on Thursday.

Key was Butler-Turner’s ally in the coup to remove Dr. Hubert Minnis as the leader of the Official Opposition late last year.

“Now, onto Prime Minister Perry Christie,” Butler-Turner continued in her social media post.

“He has totally lost it. He took his convention down memory lane, 64 years - no substantive accomplishments for five years, painted another pie in the sky promise for reelection.

“Be not deceived by promises. The country is the worst it has ever been.

“Are you and our country better off? I give an ‘F.’”

She wrote over the flyer, “[It’s] never going to happen”.

When contacted yesterday on why Rolle was not ratified last week Thursday, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said, “We will be dealing with the remaining PLP candidates.”

Pressed on whether Rolle would be among them, the PLP chairman responded, “He is included in the remainder.”

The remaining seats the PLP had yet to ratify candidates for include South Eleuthera, Central Grand Bahama, Montagu and St. Anne’s.



