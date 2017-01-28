Assessing the final night of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) national convention as one man’s desperate attempt to hold onto power without a plan for the nation, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis dismissed Prime Minister Perry Christie’s move to bring once key members of the FNM on stage at the convention to pledge their support for the PLP and its leader.

Former FNM MPs Algernon Allen, Lester Turnquest, Anthony Miller and Byran Woodside were among them.

Other well-known former FNMs Calvin Farquharson, Peter Carey, Ivoine Ingraham and Wellington Smith each expressed their support for the PLP and its leader.

In an interview yesterday, Minnis said Bahamians were witnessing an administration on the verge of defeat.

“This is a replay of 1992 when the PLP was on the verge of defeat,” the FNM leader said.

“They were like drowning men, reaching for straws to survive.

“So, what did [former Prime Minister Sir. Lynden] Pindling do?

“He had multiple FNMs and people who were loyal to the FNM... come forth and do interviews on television, and say ‘I am a PLP and I am proud.’ The same thing happened.

“So, Christie and the PLP are now drowning, grasping for straws, fighting for survival and grabbing anything they can.”

Sir Lynden won an unbroken string of general elections from 1967 until 1992, when the PLP lost to the FNM led by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

Furthering his point, Minnis said, “I listened to Christie, the prime minister, last night and he offered no plan as to the way forward.

“He was more show, totally lacking substance.

“I made a statement that he was delusional.

“As a medical personnel, I am now convinced, even more, that he is delusional.

He added, “He is totally disconnected with the reality.”

Christie, who told supporters at convention he was frequently accused of being delusional, said it was the FNM, notwithstanding its talk about fiscal responsibility which left the “cupboard bare” when it demitted office in 2012.

Christie said his administration did not run from its obligation and went to work to put The Bahamas on good footing.

But his statement was void of the fact that the country has received four downgrades from major rating agencies since May 2012.

The latest downgrade from Standard’s & Poor’s (S&P) saw The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating drop to sub investment-grade level or “junk status”, though it did elevate the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

S&P also lowered growth forecasts for the economy - 0.3 percent in 2016, less than what the prime minister projected.

Christie has countered S&P’s report on the notion that its outlook on The Bahamas’ economy hinges on the potential success of the restarted Baha Mar development.

S&P also placed greater focus on the government reining in its spending and decreasing the nation’s fiscal deficit, pointing out that the government’s spending continued to rise, despite an increase in revenue from value-added tax (VAT), with nearly $1 billion collected since its implementation.

Minnis said the PLP refuses to accept the facts, painting an alternative picture for Bahamians.

But he said the electorate will not be fooled this time around.

“In spite of them taxing us and collecting over $1 billion, national debt still rose,” Minnis said.

“They cannot account adequately for this $1 billion.

“[PLP Fort Charlotte candidate] Alfred Sears tried to remove him (Christie).

“He failed. The FNM must succeed. We must complete the job that Sears was unable to do.”

Seeking to answer where the VAT revenue has gone, Halkitis said VAT was spent on, among other things, the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital, Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

However, the government borrowed money to fund most of the initiatives Halkitis claimed VAT money had been spent on.

As a part of his pitch for another term, Christie has touted the PLP’s his administration’s creation of 32,000 jobs, according to the Department of Statistics.

Yesterday, Minnis said the PLP must also speak to the four downgrades, the numerous travel advisories on crime, and the continued island-wide outages on New Providence the government pledged to address by bringing in a private company to manage the Bahamas Electricity Corporation.

“What we have seen is the prime minister and the PLP, who have totally mismanaged the country; and yet they want to say they have done a good job?” Minnis asked. “He (Christie) has to be delusional.”



