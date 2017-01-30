Union president tells minister ‘mind your own business’

Responding to a petition to remove him from his post, President of The Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) Sloane Smith over the weekend called on Prime Minister Perry Christie to remove Minister of Labour Shane Gibson and Director of Labour Robert Farquharson from their positions over what Smith claimed was “union busting”.

Gibson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that 173 customs officers signed a petition and requested that the government pay customs officers the money already negotiated by the union, even though it refuses to sign an outstanding industrial agreement.

The petition indicated that the bargaining unit has lost confidence in the leadership of Smith and the entire executive board and no longer wishes for them to negotiate on their behalf.

Gibson told The Nassau Guardian last week “...We will look at paying all the officers their monies since they are requesting it.”

He also said he intended to write Smith to advise him on the way forward.

In a statement to the press, Smith claimed some of the people who signed the petition are not members of the BCIAWU and some were intimidated by customs managers to sign the letter.

He accused Gibson of seeking to discredit BCIAWU executives because “the few misguided customs officers previously failed to deliver the BCIAWU board to the government”.

“It is because they want to retract the agreement that they now seek to create chaos using persons who are not members and by intimidation,” he alleged.

Smith claimed that the purported signatures on the petition are of no effect.

“Clearly, any such concerns of members only should be addressed to the president of the union, who would take such matters before the board of the BCIAWU,” he said.

“[Gibson] has no authority in the affairs of this union and should mind his own business.”

Smith added: “...He is finally purporting to agree to pay the very things we have told him to pay since December 2014 and July 2016. [The] honorable minister knows quite well that, from the perspective of the BCIAWU, our terms and conditions are covered by the various laws governing public servants.

“The only purpose of industrial agreements from the government’s perspective seems to be to reduce the benefits and protections for workers where it matters.”



