Gray: PLP not perfect, but best option

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray charged that even though some voters may not like the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), it is the only viable choice for the next general election.

“The PLP is poised to win the next election just because it is the best choice available,” said Gray during an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“Any well-thinking people who are looking for a stable, cohesive government cannot choose the FNM (Free National Movement) over the PLP.

“Now you may not like the PLP, but if you are looking for a government that is stable, that is ready to govern and you say the FNM is more ready, then either you are blind like Bartimaeus or you don’t want to see, that’s a choice.

“But we are ready. We are fired up and ready to go.”

Gray has suggested that the hiring at Baha Mar will improve the government’s prospects of re-election.

Last month Gray told reporters, “We believe that some things are in the mill, and once we can hire five, six thousand people and people have money in their pockets, they don’t care who the government is.

“A broke man isn’t concerned about that, but people who are working and making money, whoever gets into power, he says to himself he [has] to work.”

When asked on Thursday whether he believes Prime Minister Perry Christie is the right person to the lead the country, Gray said, “He is the person who will lead the PLP, I am sure, into the next general election and if he is fortunate to win as a government then he will lead the country for the next five years.

“That is ultimately for the Bahamian people to decide.

“But given the choices, (Dr. Hubert) Minnis or Christie, the choice is clear... wise people do wise things, and the Bahamian people aren’t stupid.

“They know that the PLP may not be a perfect party, but when you weigh the balances and the scales, the PLP has done much more for this country than all of the other parties combined, and I mean bar none.

“... We are just ready to go to make the voters in our various consistencies see the vast difference between us and them, and at the end of the day, the Bahamian people will make the choice, and the imperfections of the PLP are obvious, but given the choices we have, we are still the best choice for the Bahamian people at this time.”

Last week, PLP delegates voted overwhelmingly to keep Christie as their leader.

Christie received 1,264 of the votes, while Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears got 169 votes.

Gray added that no third parties are viable opponents.

“At the end of the day I believe the Bahamian people, they will select a government,” he said.

“They are not just going to vote for fun. They are going to try and find a party that will be the government of The Bahamas and a government that is stable, leadership that is reliable and not change every time the wind blows; you never know who will be tomorrow. That can’t work; we have a country to run.”



