Miller: Christie’s big test yet to come

After crushing PLP Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears in the party’s leadership race last week, the real test for Prime Minister Perry Christie will be winning over Bahamian voters in the wider population, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller has pointed out.

“We now move forward into the election campaign,” Miller said.

“What happened [at the PLP convention] hopefully will be a bird’s eye view of how the majority of Bahamians feel, and that’s where the test is. The test isn’t [in the PLP].

“The test is in those homes throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas, especially in New Providence.

“We must maintain what we have as best that we can.”

PLP delegates voted overwhelmingly to keep Christie as their leader.

Christie received 1,264 of the votes, while Sears got 169 votes.

Christie has led the PLP for 20 years, and has repeatedly vowed to lead his party into the 2017 general election.

In his concession speech at a press conference at SuperClubs Breezes on Thursday night, Sears said he remains a committed PLP, repledging his resolve to serve the people of Fort Charlotte, an area he represented between 2002 and 2012.

Miller insisted that with the opposition being split, the PLP can win the next general election.

“I expect the PLP is going to do well in the election with the split within the opposition forces, especially with [now Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner doing] what she did,” Miller said.

“She toppled a man who had a wonderful future in this country as the leader.

“But because of her… desire to be the leader, even in the obscene way that it took place in Parliament, I ask myself why did the governor general appoint her when she had no party behind her.”

According to a Public Domain survey reported on in September, a split opposition keeps the PLP viable. But a unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.

In December, seven members of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) parliamentary caucus wrote to the governor general and ousted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader.

The letter advised that the MPs have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

Butler-Turner recently said she intends to run as an independent.



