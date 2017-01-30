Eight robbed at gunpoint in church

Eight congregants of Church of God of Prophecy on Ernest and York Streets were robbed at gunpoint at the church on Friday night, police said.

They had just finished a praise and worship practice session when a man armed with a handgun entered the church and robbed them of cash and two cell phones before fleeing on foot.

The church’s senior pastor, Jeffrey Knowles, said yesterday the robbery was a sign of the “end of time”.

“As time winds down, things like these are going to get worse,” Knowles said.

“We are only praying for the criminal, that the criminal gets saved. That’s our main thrust.”

That church robbery happened three days after Christ Church Cathedral Music Director Adrian Archer was robbed in the George Street church at gunpoint.

Archer posted to his Facebook page early the next morning: “Normally I'm up at this hour listening to the music of my life, but tonight I'm literally thanking God for being on my side as I was being robbed at gunpoint in my church's choir rehearsal room.

“I thank God that my kids choir was not there; I thank God that my sister was not there; I thank God that my choir members were not there.

“... I thank God that he took my money, my phone, my watch, my notes, but left my life. Now that I've been robbed at home, on the streets and now at work, I think I've just about had it with my beloved country.

“It's a shame that I have to be in a place where I have to thank God for surviving a robbery and on church grounds at that, but I do thank him, because it was a devil moment overcome by God's grace and mercy.”

In another incident, police reported that, shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, a woman was sitting in her red Kia SUV at Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with a handgun approached and robbed her of her vehicle before speeding off.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Fox Hill, police said.

Earlier this month, police reported that crime overall was down 26 percent in 2016, compared to the previous year.

According to police statistics, armed robbery fell by 19 percent, from 967 cases to 783, and robbery fell by 13 percent, from 200 cases in 2015 to 175 cases last year.



