Voter registration at 88,000

Nearly 88,000 people have registered to vote in the next general election, representing approximately 51 percent of the number of voters who registered in the last general election, according to the Parliamentary Registration Department.

The department reported 87,874 people had registered as of last Wednesday.

Of the 38 constituencies, Killarney has the highest percentage of registered voters – 75 percent.

The lowest percentages of registered voters were in North Eleuthera, Central and South Eleuthera, North Andros and the Berry Islands.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) concluded its three-day convention at the Melia Nassau Beach resort on Thursday night.

The department said it will wait and see what happens in the coming days.

Department officials said there is a traditional spike of voter registration following the convention of the major political parties.

But the anticipated surge of registration was not

served following the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) convention last September and the Free National Movement’s (FNM) convention last July.

Following the PLP convention, Christie told the media that the government will “put more resources into registration”.

“That is the be all and end all,” Christie said.

“Registration defines for the next [election] to take place, so we are going to be governed by that.

“We will be governed by the rate at which people are registering, and there is always a number that you are looking for.”

Speaking to supporters earlier that night, Christie impressed upon the electorate the importance of registering to vote.

The Nassau Guardian has published a series of articles since October highlighting voter registration lagging behind what was recorded ahead of the 2012 general election.

In October 2011, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

As of October 2016, there were just over 55,000 people registered.

In November, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said there was “voter apathy throughout the country”.

Since October, there has been a greater call from members of the government, the Official Opposition and civil society for Bahamians to register.

While on Exuma, Acklins and Grand Bahama before the Christmas holidays, the prime minister said in the new year “things will go fast and furious” and people should get registered now.

However, the Boundaries Commission has yet to table its report in the House of Assembly.

The report must also be debated.

The last Boundaries Commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.

Under the previous Christie administration, the report was tabled on March 19, 2007, less than two months before the May 7, 2007 general election.

It was tabled on November 29, 2001 nearly six months before the May 2, 2002 general election.



