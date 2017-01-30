Terrorist claim sparks outrage, refuted by govt

An unsubstantiated claim by MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance on Saturday that The Bahamas has “more terrorist members than any of those other countries” provoked widespread social media backlash from outraged Bahamians and a quick statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branding the report as “rubbish”.

Nance was responding to President Donald Trump signing an executive order on Friday banning citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 120 days.

Nance eventually apologized via Twitter amid the firestorm that erupted and demands from Bahamians that he apologize.

While appearing as a guest on MSNBC’s AM Joy, hosted by Joy-Ann Reid, to discuss the ban, Nance said, “We haven’t banned terrorists from Brazil. ISIS has dozens of members from Brazil, or Trinidad, or The Bahamas, who have more terrorist members than any of those other countries.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded saying: “In today's atmosphere, the video clip is being spread around at a clipped pace.

“Upon hearing the report, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell spoke with the prime minister, the national security minister, the head of SIB (security and intelligence branch) in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, all of whom are responsible for the country's national security, and they have no knowledge of any such terrorists or group of terrorists or any individual terrorist that is related to ISIS or any other terrorist organization in The Bahamas.

“In speaking with ZNS TV news this evening, the minister said the report is rubbish.

“He indicated that the Bahamas mission to the United States has been asked to reach out to U.S. counterparts, to MSNBC and [to] Mr. Nance himself to find out what the source of the allegation is. The mission has been asked to ask for a retraction forthwith.”

The backlash triggered by Nance’s comments on MSNBC was widespread.

Monte A. Pratt posted on AM Joy’s Facebook page: “Malcolm Nance is totally incorrect in his pronouncement about terrorists coming from The Bahamas.

“I call him out on his inaccurate statement as there is no evidence of any terrorist in The Bahamas. MSNBC and the AM Joy TV show need to correct Mr. Nance’s misinformation and must apologize to the Bahamas government.”

Rosemary Clarice Hanna wrote: “Now that Mr. Nance's comment concerning terrorists in The Bahamas has been proven to be unfounded, I trust that both you and he will make a public on air apology to the government and people of The Bahamas.”

Using the hashtag #fakenews, David Adams posted: “Are we not vetting MSNBC contributors anymore?

“Mr. Nance made utterly false accusations (particularly about The Bahamas) without being challenged to provide any factual information, to support his statement, whatsoever. This is deeply disturbing.”

And Lashandell Romer added: “As a citizen of The Bahamas, I demand that Malcom Nance retract his statement today, that there are more ISIS people living in The Bahamas than any of those countries placed on the ban list.

“Firstly where did you get your information? Please share its source because what you have done is spread defamation and slander about The Bahamas which is untrue, according to our minister of foreign affairs who already checked with our police special intelligence unit.

“Mr. Nance when you spew false and inaccurate information you discredit yourself among the national and international community by being ignorant and delusional.”

Responding to demands on Twitter that he apologize, Nance tweeted early yesterday: “Done. A report on Brussels ISIS attacker with Bahamian passport was refuted. Apologies.”

Last March, the Bahamas government refuted a claim that one of two brothers allegedly responsible for terrorist attacks in Brussels, Belgium, had been linked to The Bahamas.

Nance did not explain why he said The Bahamas has “more terrorist members than any of those other countries”.

After someone tweeted yesterday, “So you based your blanket statement on one individual?”, Nance responded: “You might want to keep focus on how The Bahamas is viewed by a Trump administration.”



